[PSVR2] Les jeux du lancement

(Prix : 599€ / Les manettes sont intégrées)

Date du lancement : 22 Février 2023
























Prix : 650€
    posted the 11/02/2022 at 02:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    fiveagainstone posted the 11/02/2022 at 02:26 PM
    Tout ça pour s'infliger ces "jeux".
    blackninja posted the 11/02/2022 at 02:30 PM
    Nul et j'ai le 1er psvr Day one mais là c'est juste pas possible
    evojink posted the 11/02/2022 at 02:38 PM
    Ce qui serait bien déjà, c'est d'avoir des upgrade "gratuit" (on peut toujours rêver) des jeux PSVR1 (je pense surtout à Beat saber, Astrobot, Moss, RE 7)
    Rien que le catalogue du premier casque mais sans Aliasing et une meilleur résolution ça donnerais déjà une liste de bon jeu.
