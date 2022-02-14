vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 5 / 2022

Semaine 5 : du 31/01/2022 au 05/02/2022
TOUS

1) Légendes Pokémon : Arceus (Switch) / =
2) Dying Light 2 : Stay Human (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Dying Light 2 : Stay Human (PS4) / Nouveau
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
5) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / -2


PS5
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human - Édition Deluxe
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

PS4
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human
FIFA 22
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human - Édition Deluxe

XSeriesX
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human - Édition Deluxe
Forza Horizon 5

XOne
FIFA 22
GTA V : Édition Premium
Call of Duty : Vanguard

Switch
Légendes Pokémon : Arceus
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Party Superstars

PC
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human - Édition Deluxe
Dying Light 2 : Stay Human
Farming Simulator 22

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 02/14/2022 at 10:55 AM by nicolasgourry
