vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
6
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 01/10/2022
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 124
visites since opening : 184930
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 52 / 2021

Semaine 52 : du 27/12/2021 au 01/01/2022
TOUS

1) FIFA 22 (PS4) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / =
4) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / Retour
5) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / -1


PS5
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard

PS4
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Ghost of Tsushima - Director's Cut

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5
Halo Infinite
Call of Duty : Vanguard

XOne
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Battlefield 2042

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Party Superstars
Animal Crossing : New Horizons

PC
Farming Simulator 22
The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition
Football Manager 2022

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/10/2022 at 02:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo