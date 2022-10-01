

Semaine 52 : du 27/12/2021 au 01/01/2022

TOUS



1) FIFA 22 (PS4) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

3) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / =

4) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / Retour

5) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / -1

S.E.L.L.

