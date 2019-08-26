vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 46 / 2021

Semaine 46 : du 15/11/2021 au 20/11/2021
TOUS

1) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Pokémon Perle Scintillante (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Pack Duo Pokémon Diamant Etincelant et Perle Scintillante (Switch) / Nouveau
4) Battlefield 2042 (PS5) / Nouveau
5) FIFA 22 (PS4) / -1


PS5
Battlefield 2042
Kena : Bridge of Spirits - Édition Deluxe
Call of Duty : Vanguard

PS4
FIFA 22
Battlefield 2042
Call of Duty : Vanguard

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Jurassic World : Evolution 2

XOne
Battlefield 2042
Call of Duty: Vanguard
FIFA 22

Switch
Pokémon Diamant Etincelant
Pokémon Perle Scintillante
Pack Duo Pokémon Diamant Etincelant et Perle Scintillante

PC
Battlefield 2042
Age of Empires IV
FIFA 22

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
