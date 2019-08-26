PS5
Battlefield 2042
Kena : Bridge of Spirits - Édition Deluxe
Call of Duty : Vanguard
PS4
FIFA 22
Battlefield 2042
Call of Duty : Vanguard
XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Jurassic World : Evolution 2
XOne
Battlefield 2042
Call of Duty: Vanguard
FIFA 22
Switch
Pokémon Diamant Etincelant
Pokémon Perle Scintillante
Pack Duo Pokémon Diamant Etincelant et Perle Scintillante
PC
Battlefield 2042
Age of Empires IV
FIFA 22
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 11/29/2021 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry