

Semaine 46 : du 15/11/2021 au 20/11/2021

TOUS



1) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / Nouveau

2) Pokémon Perle Scintillante (Switch) / Nouveau

3) Pack Duo Pokémon Diamant Etincelant et Perle Scintillante (Switch) / Nouveau

4) Battlefield 2042 (PS5) / Nouveau

5) FIFA 22 (PS4) / -1

S.E.L.L.

Battlefield 2042Kena : Bridge of Spirits - Édition DeluxeCall of Duty : VanguardFIFA 22Battlefield 2042Call of Duty : VanguardForza Horizon 5Call of Duty : VanguardJurassic World : Evolution 2Battlefield 2042Call of Duty: VanguardFIFA 22Pokémon Diamant EtincelantPokémon Perle ScintillantePack Duo Pokémon Diamant Etincelant et Perle ScintillanteBattlefield 2042Age of Empires IVFIFA 22Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.