Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
grazou
grazou
grazou > blog
Helldivers 2 obligations de guerre du groupe témoin
Le nouveau Warbond Premium débarque sur Helldivers 2, pour la super terre ! XD
Infinity Area - https://infinity-area.com/article/obligations-de-guerre-groupe-temoin-disponibles-le-17-juillet-sur-helldivers-2
    posted the 07/10/2025 at 01:59 PM by grazou
    akinen posted the 07/10/2025 at 02:20 PM
    Warbond contrôle group?

    ChatGPT ?
    aozora78 posted the 07/10/2025 at 02:52 PM
    Si tu fais un article avec une phrase, tu ne peux pas au moins poster la vidéo bordel
