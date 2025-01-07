profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
grazou
grazou
Destiny 2 : Les Confins du Destin se dévoile en vidéo
Destiny 2 : Les Confins du destin se dévoile dans un trailer de lancement digne d'un triple A, c'est toujours aussi beau !
Infinity Area - https://infinity-area.com/article/destiny-2-les-confins-du-destin-se-devoile-dans-un-trailer-de-lancement
    tags : destiny 2
    posted the 07/01/2025 at 11:45 PM by grazou
    comments (0)
