Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
FS25 lance une extension d'aquaculture
Giants Software lance une extension sur l'aquaculture, avec une nouvelle carte et la pêche dans FS25 !

Une vidéo en avant-première sera dispo sur YouTube vers 18h.
Infinity Area - https://infinity-area.com/article/farming-simulator-25-l-aquaculture-et-la-peche-s-invitent-dans-highlands-fishing
    posted the 07/01/2025 at 01:04 PM by grazou
