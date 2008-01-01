profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
grazou
0
Like
Likers
grazou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1
visites since opening : 378
grazou > blog
Hytale ferme ses portes, une autre pépite arrive
Hello,
Grande déception : le jeu Hytale est annulé, mais par chance, un autre projet voxel est déjà bien avancé et similaire.



L'article sur ce site résume cette fin
Infinity Area - https://infinity-area.com/article/hytale-c-est-fini-l-immense-promesse-s-effondre-fin-du-developpement-du-jeu
    tags : voxel hytale tesera
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/25/2025 at 08:21 PM by grazou
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo