The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky 1st
name : The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky 1st
platform : PC
editor : Falcom
developer : Falcom
genre : RPG
other versions : Playstation 5 - Switch
Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter: Une date de sortie pour le remake
Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter sortira le 19 Septembre prochain sur PS5, Switch et PC.
On rappelle que le jeu sera traduit en Français.



    yukilin, escobar, zephon, adamjensen
    posted the 05/07/2025 at 10:32 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    aeris90 posted the 05/07/2025 at 11:24 AM
    C'est agreable de voir un jeu Falcom qui n'a pas l'allure d'un jeu PS2 HD.

    J'attend une version Switch 2
