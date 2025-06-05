profile
God Save Birmingham démo gameplay à la PAX East 2025
Démo gameplay à la PAX East 2025 présentée par les développeurs, le jeu est beau, mais il ne correspond pas à ce qu’ils ont montré dans les 13 minutes de gameplay scripté

    posted the 05/06/2025 at 11:06 AM by samsuki
    comments (1)
    shambala93 posted the 05/06/2025 at 11:58 AM
    Le titre tellement réaliste
