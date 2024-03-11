accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
67
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
dx93
,
battossai
,
link49
,
fullbuster
,
tripy73
,
kyogamer
,
asakim
,
diablass59
,
binou87
,
link80
,
geugeuz
,
minx
,
nmariodk
,
spawnini
,
momotaros
,
fortep
,
e3payne
,
ninja17
,
xell
,
strifedcloud
,
leblogdeshacka
,
ykarin
,
doflamingod
,
odv78
,
hyoga57
,
spartan1985
,
aros
,
yamy
,
traveller
,
linfotoutcourt
,
shiranui
,
darksly
,
gat
,
megadante
,
hijikatamayora13
,
testament
,
tvirus
,
ravyxxs
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
joegillianprime
,
hado78
,
neckbreaker71
,
supasaiyajin
,
marchand2sable
,
mugimando
,
sephiroth07
,
arngrim
,
xxxxxx0
,
2077
,
raph64
,
sujetdelta
,
niveforever
,
misterpixel
,
gunhedtv
,
biboys
,
nindo64
,
jf17
,
chiotgamer
,
codereferral
,
axlenz
,
vance
,
ducknsexe
,
torotoro59
,
uram
,
almightybhunivelze
opthomas
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
675
visites since opening :
1402996
opthomas
> blog
all
Jeux Vidéos
Metroid
Monster Hunter
Sonic The Hedgehog
Comics / Manga / Bande Dessiné
Gundam
Dragon Ball
Tokusatsu
Télé & Cinéma
Star Wars
Science & Astronomie
Hommage
Humour
Autre Sujet
Vos jeux en 2025 seront ?
Jeux Vidéos
Perso ça sera:
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
Ghost of Yōtei
Grand Theft Auto VI
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Puis à voir en fonction d'annonces pas encore révélé.
tags :
discussion
vos jeux vidéos ?
vos choix
en 2025
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:16 PM by
opthomas
comments (
33
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:19 PM
L'annonce de la Switch 2 c'est ça 2025 (avec les jeux présentés pour)
Sinon : Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond / Ghost of Yōtei et pourquoi pas Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition par rapport aux 3 jeux que tu attends.
madd
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:20 PM
Je pense que ce sera celui pour tout le monde
https://youtu.be/H8O6gNEoLZw?si=3U53YFoYY9fL3qQ5
shinz0
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:21 PM
Grand Theft Auto VI c'est sûr
Un jeu de lancement Switch 2 + la console
Fable
e3ologue
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:21 PM
Beaucoup trop tôt pour répondre.
Peut être débuter la saga des Trails avec le remake du 1 s'il est en VF.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:23 PM
En ignorant ce qu'il veulent mettre le mauvais œil avec leurs 2026, un seul pour moi:
A la pesée 1 milliard de kilo, le massacreur, l'éclipse, l'enculeur de AAA, le seul et unique champion du monde des poids lourds et déja GOTY sans même étre sortie: GTA VI
guigui59
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:27 PM
Xenoblade chronicles x et metroid prime 4
zekk
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:27 PM
Grand Theft Auto VI
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Civilization 7
The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky Remake
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
51love
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:30 PM
Quelques jeux 2024 pas encore faits, Stellar Blade, FF7 Rebirth, Metaphor, peut être même FF16 si je le lance pas d'ici Noël
Sinon Metroid Prime 4 ouais, Stalker 2, Planet Coaster 2, MH Wilds, Suikoden 1 et 2, DS 2, silksong (
), et les surprises de la Switch 2 ( Mario Kart 9
)
shanks
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:31 PM
- GTA VI
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Doom 3
- Metroid Prime 4
- Switch 2
opthomas
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:32 PM
madd
wtf
bigb0ss
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:36 PM
Avowed
Fable
GTA 6
DS2
goldmen33
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:41 PM
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- GTA VI
- Wolverine
- Death Stranding 2
- Xenoblade chronicles x
famimax
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:43 PM
- Le line up secret de la Switch 2 de Nintendo
- GTA6
- Ghost of Yotei
tylercross
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:44 PM
Death standing 2
MH Wilds
Ghost of Yotei
jaune
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:46 PM
Quasiment que des jeux de 2023 ou 2024 que je n'ai pas eu le temps de faire
jenicris
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:50 PM
GTA6
Xeno X
Ghost of Yotei
Death Stranding 2
Metroid Prime 4
Peu être Monster Hunter Wilds
Indiana Jones
Peu être d'autres.
keiku
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:56 PM
Rien actuellement mais j'ai encore quelque jeu de 2024 dont j’attends des bonne promos... (metaphor)
je garde quand même un oeil sur Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
ippoyabuki
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:58 PM
Vraiment pas GTA 6 (car il y a peu de chance qu'il sorte et que j'ai détesté la bande annonce).
Like a dragon pirate
Monster hunter wild
Inazuma eleven victory road
Xenoblade chronicles x
Lunar remaster
Suikoden 1 & 2
adamjensen
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 06:58 PM
Clair Obscure : Expedition 33
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Metal Gears solid 3 : Delta
Avowed
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
Atelier Yumia: L’Alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée
Crimson Desert
Dynasty Warriors Origins
toastinambour
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:06 PM
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Doom: The Dark Ages
Phantom Brave
Monster Hunter Wilds
Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana
Tales of Graces f Remastered
The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak 2
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
marchand2sable
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:19 PM
Pour l'instant uniquement Monster Hunter Wilds.
neetsen
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:20 PM
GTA 6 si sorti en 2025
AC Shadow ça faisait longtemps qu'un AC ne m'avait pas fait envie
Dynasty Warriors Origin enfin le retour du musou
Crimson Désert mais avec pas mal d'appréhension
Ghost of Yotei tellement mais tellement impatient
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:23 PM
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond ( Goty )
Mario 3D ( Goty )
Ghost of Yotei ( Goty )
Xenoblade X
Crimson Desert
Fable ?
joegillian
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:25 PM
mh wilds
phantom blade
crismson desert
pirate yakuza
suikoden hd
clair obscur
capcom collection 2
mgs delta
freedom wars reamster
les jeux switch
berserker
gta 6
yanssou
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:26 PM
Monster Hunter Wilds
Clair obscur expedition 33
Inazuma Eleven
Reveal switch 2 / steam deck 2
testament
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:29 PM
je suis en train de l'imaginer
mibugishiden
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:29 PM
Yakuza Pirate
MGS Delta
Gothic 1 Remake
Phantom Blade
Crimson Desert
Kingdom Come Delivrance 2
Death Strandings 2
Et bonus: je vais surement commencer Xenoblade DE sur Switch, meme si c'est pas un jeu qui sort en 2025.
sora78
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:30 PM
Ghost Of Yõtei
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Hades II
Death Strandin 2: On The Beach
Marvel's Wolverine
ReAnimal
Metal Gear Solid ▲ Snake Eater
Fields of Mistria
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
Ballad of Antara
Doom The Dark Ages
Orcs Must Die Deathtrap
torotoro59
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:36 PM
Ghost of tsushima 2
Death stranding 2
Crimson desert
MGS Delta
Clair obscur
Super Nintendo Switch
madd
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:52 PM
opthomas
Future jeu de légende.
leonsilverburg
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:53 PM
Suikoden Remaster 1&2
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Death Stranding 2
Ghost Of Yotei
MGS Snake Eater
Clair Obscure : Expedition 33
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Tales Of Grace F
Et toutes les grosses exclus Switch 2 pas encore annoncées
negan
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:55 PM
shanks
- GTA VI
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Doom 3
- Metroid Prime 4
- Switch 2
Metroid et pas Fable ...
Go cuisine Samus
shanks
posted
the 11/03/2024 at 07:56 PM
negan
En attendant, c'est pas Samus qui a une allure de boulangère pour l'instant
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Sinon : Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond / Ghost of Yōtei et pourquoi pas Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition par rapport aux 3 jeux que tu attends.
Un jeu de lancement Switch 2 + la console
Fable
Peut être débuter la saga des Trails avec le remake du 1 s'il est en VF.
A la pesée 1 milliard de kilo, le massacreur, l'éclipse, l'enculeur de AAA, le seul et unique champion du monde des poids lourds et déja GOTY sans même étre sortie: GTA VI
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Civilization 7
The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky Remake
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Sinon Metroid Prime 4 ouais, Stalker 2, Planet Coaster 2, MH Wilds, Suikoden 1 et 2, DS 2, silksong ( ), et les surprises de la Switch 2 ( Mario Kart 9 )
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Doom 3
- Metroid Prime 4
- Switch 2
Fable
GTA 6
DS2
- GTA VI
- Wolverine
- Death Stranding 2
- Xenoblade chronicles x
- GTA6
- Ghost of Yotei
MH Wilds
Ghost of Yotei
Xeno X
Ghost of Yotei
Death Stranding 2
Metroid Prime 4
Peu être Monster Hunter Wilds
Indiana Jones
Peu être d'autres.
je garde quand même un oeil sur Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Like a dragon pirate
Monster hunter wild
Inazuma eleven victory road
Xenoblade chronicles x
Lunar remaster
Suikoden 1 & 2
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Metal Gears solid 3 : Delta
Avowed
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
Atelier Yumia: L’Alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée
Crimson Desert
Dynasty Warriors Origins
Doom: The Dark Ages
Phantom Brave
Monster Hunter Wilds
Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana
Tales of Graces f Remastered
The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak 2
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
AC Shadow ça faisait longtemps qu'un AC ne m'avait pas fait envie
Dynasty Warriors Origin enfin le retour du musou
Crimson Désert mais avec pas mal d'appréhension
Ghost of Yotei tellement mais tellement impatient
Mario 3D ( Goty )
Ghost of Yotei ( Goty )
Xenoblade X
Crimson Desert
Fable ?
phantom blade
crismson desert
pirate yakuza
suikoden hd
clair obscur
capcom collection 2
mgs delta
freedom wars reamster
les jeux switch
berserker
gta 6
Clair obscur expedition 33
Inazuma Eleven
Reveal switch 2 / steam deck 2
MGS Delta
Gothic 1 Remake
Phantom Blade
Crimson Desert
Kingdom Come Delivrance 2
Death Strandings 2
Et bonus: je vais surement commencer Xenoblade DE sur Switch, meme si c'est pas un jeu qui sort en 2025.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Hades II
Death Strandin 2: On The Beach
Marvel's Wolverine
ReAnimal
Metal Gear Solid ▲ Snake Eater
Fields of Mistria
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
Ballad of Antara
Doom The Dark Ages
Orcs Must Die Deathtrap
Death stranding 2
Crimson desert
MGS Delta
Clair obscur
Super Nintendo Switch
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Death Stranding 2
Ghost Of Yotei
MGS Snake Eater
Clair Obscure : Expedition 33
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Tales Of Grace F
Et toutes les grosses exclus Switch 2 pas encore annoncées
- GTA VI
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Doom 3
- Metroid Prime 4
- Switch 2
Metroid et pas Fable ...
Go cuisine Samus
En attendant, c'est pas Samus qui a une allure de boulangère pour l'instant