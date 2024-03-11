profile
all
Vos jeux en 2025 seront ?
Jeux Vidéos
Perso ça sera:

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
Ghost of Yōtei
Grand Theft Auto VI
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Puis à voir en fonction d'annonces pas encore révélé.
    posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:16 PM by opthomas
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:19 PM
    L'annonce de la Switch 2 c'est ça 2025 (avec les jeux présentés pour)
    Sinon : Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond / Ghost of Yōtei et pourquoi pas Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition par rapport aux 3 jeux que tu attends.
    madd posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:20 PM
    Je pense que ce sera celui pour tout le monde https://youtu.be/H8O6gNEoLZw?si=3U53YFoYY9fL3qQ5
    shinz0 posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:21 PM
    Grand Theft Auto VI c'est sûr
    Un jeu de lancement Switch 2 + la console
    Fable
    e3ologue posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:21 PM
    Beaucoup trop tôt pour répondre.

    Peut être débuter la saga des Trails avec le remake du 1 s'il est en VF.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:23 PM
    En ignorant ce qu'il veulent mettre le mauvais œil avec leurs 2026, un seul pour moi:

    A la pesée 1 milliard de kilo, le massacreur, l'éclipse, l'enculeur de AAA, le seul et unique champion du monde des poids lourds et déja GOTY sans même étre sortie: GTA VI
    guigui59 posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:27 PM
    Xenoblade chronicles x et metroid prime 4
    zekk posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:27 PM
    Grand Theft Auto VI
    Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
    Civilization 7
    The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky Remake
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    51love posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:30 PM
    Quelques jeux 2024 pas encore faits, Stellar Blade, FF7 Rebirth, Metaphor, peut être même FF16 si je le lance pas d'ici Noël

    Sinon Metroid Prime 4 ouais, Stalker 2, Planet Coaster 2, MH Wilds, Suikoden 1 et 2, DS 2, silksong ( ), et les surprises de la Switch 2 ( Mario Kart 9 )
    shanks posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:31 PM
    - GTA VI
    - Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
    - Doom 3
    - Metroid Prime 4
    - Switch 2
    opthomas posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:32 PM
    madd wtf
    bigb0ss posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:36 PM
    Avowed
    Fable
    GTA 6
    DS2
    goldmen33 posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:41 PM
    - Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
    - GTA VI
    - Wolverine
    - Death Stranding 2
    - Xenoblade chronicles x
    famimax posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:43 PM
    - Le line up secret de la Switch 2 de Nintendo
    - GTA6
    - Ghost of Yotei
    tylercross posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:44 PM
    Death standing 2
    MH Wilds
    Ghost of Yotei
    jaune posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:46 PM
    Quasiment que des jeux de 2023 ou 2024 que je n'ai pas eu le temps de faire
    jenicris posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:50 PM
    GTA6
    Xeno X
    Ghost of Yotei
    Death Stranding 2
    Metroid Prime 4
    Peu être Monster Hunter Wilds
    Indiana Jones
    Peu être d'autres.
    keiku posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:56 PM
    Rien actuellement mais j'ai encore quelque jeu de 2024 dont j’attends des bonne promos... (metaphor)

    je garde quand même un oeil sur Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    ippoyabuki posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:58 PM
    Vraiment pas GTA 6 (car il y a peu de chance qu'il sorte et que j'ai détesté la bande annonce).

    Like a dragon pirate
    Monster hunter wild
    Inazuma eleven victory road
    Xenoblade chronicles x
    Lunar remaster
    Suikoden 1 & 2
    adamjensen posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:58 PM
    Clair Obscure : Expedition 33
    Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
    Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
    Metal Gears solid 3 : Delta
    Avowed
    Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
    Atelier Yumia: L’Alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée
    Crimson Desert
    Dynasty Warriors Origins
    toastinambour posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:06 PM
    Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
    Doom: The Dark Ages
    Phantom Brave
    Monster Hunter Wilds
    Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana
    Tales of Graces f Remastered
    The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak 2
    Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
    Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
    Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
    marchand2sable posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:19 PM
    Pour l'instant uniquement Monster Hunter Wilds.
    neetsen posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:20 PM
    GTA 6 si sorti en 2025
    AC Shadow ça faisait longtemps qu'un AC ne m'avait pas fait envie
    Dynasty Warriors Origin enfin le retour du musou
    Crimson Désert mais avec pas mal d'appréhension
    Ghost of Yotei tellement mais tellement impatient
    ducknsexe posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:23 PM
    Metroid Prime 4 Beyond ( Goty )
    Mario 3D ( Goty )
    Ghost of Yotei ( Goty )
    Xenoblade X
    Crimson Desert
    Fable ?
    joegillian posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:25 PM
    mh wilds
    phantom blade
    crismson desert
    pirate yakuza
    suikoden hd
    clair obscur
    capcom collection 2
    mgs delta
    freedom wars reamster
    les jeux switch
    berserker
    gta 6
    yanssou posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:26 PM
    Monster Hunter Wilds
    Clair obscur expedition 33
    Inazuma Eleven
    Reveal switch 2 / steam deck 2
    testament posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:29 PM
    je suis en train de l'imaginer
    mibugishiden posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:29 PM
    Yakuza Pirate
    MGS Delta
    Gothic 1 Remake
    Phantom Blade
    Crimson Desert
    Kingdom Come Delivrance 2
    Death Strandings 2

    Et bonus: je vais surement commencer Xenoblade DE sur Switch, meme si c'est pas un jeu qui sort en 2025.
    sora78 posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:30 PM
    Ghost Of Yõtei
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Hades II
    Death Strandin 2: On The Beach
    Marvel's Wolverine
    ReAnimal
    Metal Gear Solid ▲ Snake Eater
    Fields of Mistria
    Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
    Ballad of Antara
    Doom The Dark Ages
    Orcs Must Die Deathtrap
    torotoro59 posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:36 PM
    Ghost of tsushima 2
    Death stranding 2
    Crimson desert
    MGS Delta
    Clair obscur
    Super Nintendo Switch
    madd posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:52 PM
    opthomas Future jeu de légende.
    leonsilverburg posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:53 PM
    Suikoden Remaster 1&2
    Xenoblade Chronicles 3
    Death Stranding 2
    Ghost Of Yotei
    MGS Snake Eater
    Clair Obscure : Expedition 33
    Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
    Tales Of Grace F

    Et toutes les grosses exclus Switch 2 pas encore annoncées
    negan posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:55 PM
    shanks

    - GTA VI
    - Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
    - Doom 3
    - Metroid Prime 4
    - Switch 2

    Metroid et pas Fable ...

    Go cuisine Samus
    shanks posted the 11/03/2024 at 07:56 PM
    negan
    En attendant, c'est pas Samus qui a une allure de boulangère pour l'instant
