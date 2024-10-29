accueil
ajouter un titre
jenicris
C'est quoi votre top 5 de l'année pour l'instant ?
La plupart des gros jeux de l'année sont sorties désormais.
Du coup c'est quoi votre top 5 pour l'instant ?
posted the 10/29/2024 at 05:36 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (31)
31
)
rbz
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 05:38 PM
1 smtv
2 ffvii
3 astro
4 1000 x resist
5 visions of mana
lightning
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 05:42 PM
1.Astro
2.FF7 Rebirth
3 Helldivers 2
4. SH 2
5. Stellar blade
nigel
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 05:43 PM
1- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
2- Prince of Persia
3- Astro Bot
4- Silent Hill 2
5- Yakuza 8
Dans les jeux que j'ai pas encore fait par manque de temps il y a Animal Well, Black Myth Wukong, Balatro et Neva.
Metaphor ReFantasio aussi mais j'attends la sortie sur Switch 2.
almightybhunivelze
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 05:46 PM
Bonsoir !
Silent Hill 2
Balatro
Neva
Kunitsu-gami
Animal Well
gattsuborne
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 05:50 PM
1. Balatro
2. Astro
3. Neva
4. Prince of persia the lost crown
Je n’ai pas d’autres jeux 2024 à mon actif donc RIP le top 5
testament
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 05:55 PM
1) Unicorn Overlord
2)
3)
4)
5)
Quoi ?
forte
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 05:57 PM
FF7 Rebirth
Astrobot
Slent Hill 2 Remake
Freedom Planet 2
Et surement Neva
mrvince
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 05:59 PM
EdenRingSOTE, Astro, Hades II, Neva, Helldriver II pas d'ordre particulier.
teel
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:00 PM
1: FF7 rebirth
2: vision of mana
3 : romancing saga 2
4 : metaphor
5 : pas de 5 mais possible que ce soit ys X quand j'y jouerai
almightybhunivelze
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:01 PM
Par contre je vais tricher un peu je vais en rajouter un 6eme: Yakuza Kiwani, que je viens de chopper sur Switch, j'avais jamais touché à la série, j'ai maté les 3 premiers épisodes que je trouvais vraiment stylé du coup j'ai voulu me lancer et je crois qu'on va pouvoir me compter parmi les gros fans de cette licence!!
J'étais aveugle, et maintenant je vois
adamjensen
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:04 PM
1) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
2) Like A Dragon 8 : Infinite Wealth
3) Shin Megami Tensei V : Vengeance
4) Astro Bot
joegillian
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:07 PM
metaphor
castlevania dominus collection (bah ouais j'avais pas fait )
dragon dogma 2
black myth wukong
brook1
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:07 PM
1) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
2) Stellar blade
3) Astro Bot
4) SH 2
5) Metaphor
roivas
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:08 PM
Pour le moment et pas dans l'ordre
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Paper Mario Remaster
- FFXVI (ouais ben il est sorti que cette année sur PC :x)
Et, je l'espère pourvoir rajouter à cette liste DA:TV. Verdict dans quelques jours
sora78
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:11 PM
Stellar Blade
FF7 Rebirth
Unicorn Overlord
AstroBot
Helldivers 2
Pas d'ordre précis, les jeux sont trop différents et le plaisir aussi très différent.
51love
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:11 PM
En solo sortis cette année :
1. Black Myth Wukong et Satisfactory
3. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
4. Astrobot
5. Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
J'ai des jeux pas encore fait qui pourraient s'incruster mais mon top 3 je le pense intouchable.
madd
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:12 PM
1.Wukong.
2. Soul Reaver 1 et 2 Remastered.
3. Les mods de Doom 1 et 2 sur console.
4. Silent Hill 2
5.Astrobot
osiris67
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:15 PM
Pas dans l'ordre mais dlc de elden ring, silebt hill 2, dbz sparking zero, space marine 2 et probablement black myth qui sort en boite en decembre.
e3ologue
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:16 PM
Je n'ai joué qu'à un seul jeu sorti en 2024: Prince of Persia.
alnohb
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:21 PM
Dans le désordre :
1.Unicorn Overlord
2.SMT V Vengeance
3.Rise of the Ronin
4.Devil Blade Reboot
Pas de 5 pour l'instant.
cladstrife59
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:36 PM
1 Metaphor re Fantazio
2 Space Marine 2
3 FF7 Rebirth
4 Persona 3 Reload
5 Helldivers 2
tylercross
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:37 PM
FF vii Rebirth
Astro bot
Minishoot adventure
Neva
Prince of persia TLC
yanssou
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:40 PM
Persona 3 reload
Neva
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Que 3 cette année pour l'instant , je vais pouvoir faire yakuza gaiden et yakuza 8 , je pense qu'ils seront facile dans mon top.
almightybhunivelze
J'ai pu voir le premier épisode de la série et c'est un ratage complet , Kiwami 1 et 2 sont moins bon que le Zero , c'est pour moi le meilleur.
weslloyd1
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 06:55 PM
Sans ordre particulier :
-Elden Ring SOTE
-Stellar Blade
-Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
-Astrobot
-Unicorn Overlord
-Metaphor ReFantazio
-Balatro
-Ace Attorney Investigations
-Master Detective Archives Plus Rain Code (même si je l'avais fait sur Switch)
-Paper Mario et la porte millénaire
-Persona 3 Reload
Et peut être que j'en oublie. Est-ce que c'est encore un top 5 ? :')
leonsilverburg
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 07:02 PM
1) FFVII Rebirth
2) Metaphor
3) Yakuza 8
4) Eiyuden Chronicles
5) Zelda Echos Of Winsdom
J'attaque bientôt Astro Bot qui va vraisemblablement intégrer le top 5
squall06
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 07:05 PM
1 Astro Bot
2 Cod BO6
3 DB Sparking Zero
4 FF7 Rebirth
Le 5eme sera certainement Stalker 2 ou Indiana Jones
jamrock
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 07:14 PM
1 black myth wukong
2 Space marine 2
3 Metaphor ReFantazio
4 Shadow of the Erdtree
5 Dragon's Dogma 2
6 Balatro
wadewilson
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 07:23 PM
Putain c'est chaud mais j'aurais du mal a faire un top 5 j'ai trop de retard
tynokarts
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 07:29 PM
J’ai trop de retard aussi sauf si je teste les démos sur le psn.
snave
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 08:14 PM
1 FF7 Rebirth
2 Black Myth Wukong
3 Metaphor Refantazi
4 Sparking Zero
5 Silent Hill 2 Remake
dalbog
posted
the 10/29/2024 at 08:58 PM
-Astro Bot
-Silent Hill 2
-Unicord Overlord
-Stellar Blade
-FF7 Rebirth
