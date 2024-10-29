profile
C'est quoi votre top 5 de l'année pour l'instant ?


La plupart des gros jeux de l'année sont sorties désormais.

Du coup c'est quoi votre top 5 pour l'instant ?
    posted the 10/29/2024 at 05:36 PM by jenicris
    rbz posted the 10/29/2024 at 05:38 PM
    1 smtv
    2 ffvii
    3 astro
    4 1000 x resist
    5 visions of mana
    lightning posted the 10/29/2024 at 05:42 PM
    1.Astro
    2.FF7 Rebirth
    3 Helldivers 2
    4. SH 2
    5. Stellar blade
    nigel posted the 10/29/2024 at 05:43 PM
    1- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
    2- Prince of Persia
    3- Astro Bot
    4- Silent Hill 2
    5- Yakuza 8

    Dans les jeux que j'ai pas encore fait par manque de temps il y a Animal Well, Black Myth Wukong, Balatro et Neva.
    Metaphor ReFantasio aussi mais j'attends la sortie sur Switch 2.
    almightybhunivelze posted the 10/29/2024 at 05:46 PM
    Bonsoir !

    Silent Hill 2
    Balatro
    Neva

    Kunitsu-gami
    Animal Well
    gattsuborne posted the 10/29/2024 at 05:50 PM
    1. Balatro
    2. Astro
    3. Neva
    4. Prince of persia the lost crown

    Je n’ai pas d’autres jeux 2024 à mon actif donc RIP le top 5
    testament posted the 10/29/2024 at 05:55 PM
    1) Unicorn Overlord
    2)
    3)
    4)
    5)

    Quoi ?
    forte posted the 10/29/2024 at 05:57 PM
    FF7 Rebirth
    Astrobot
    Slent Hill 2 Remake
    Freedom Planet 2
    Et surement Neva
    mrvince posted the 10/29/2024 at 05:59 PM
    EdenRingSOTE, Astro, Hades II, Neva, Helldriver II pas d'ordre particulier.
    teel posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:00 PM
    1: FF7 rebirth
    2: vision of mana
    3 : romancing saga 2
    4 : metaphor
    5 : pas de 5 mais possible que ce soit ys X quand j'y jouerai
    almightybhunivelze posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:01 PM
    Par contre je vais tricher un peu je vais en rajouter un 6eme: Yakuza Kiwani, que je viens de chopper sur Switch, j'avais jamais touché à la série, j'ai maté les 3 premiers épisodes que je trouvais vraiment stylé du coup j'ai voulu me lancer et je crois qu'on va pouvoir me compter parmi les gros fans de cette licence!!
    J'étais aveugle, et maintenant je vois
    adamjensen posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:04 PM
    1) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    2) Like A Dragon 8 : Infinite Wealth
    3) Shin Megami Tensei V : Vengeance
    4) Astro Bot
    joegillian posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:07 PM
    metaphor
    castlevania dominus collection (bah ouais j'avais pas fait )
    dragon dogma 2
    black myth wukong
    brook1 posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:07 PM
    1) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    2) Stellar blade
    3) Astro Bot
    4) SH 2
    5) Metaphor
    roivas posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:08 PM
    Pour le moment et pas dans l'ordre
    - Dragon's Dogma 2
    - Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
    - Paper Mario Remaster
    - FFXVI (ouais ben il est sorti que cette année sur PC :x)
    Et, je l'espère pourvoir rajouter à cette liste DA:TV. Verdict dans quelques jours
    sora78 posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:11 PM
    Stellar Blade
    FF7 Rebirth
    Unicorn Overlord
    AstroBot
    Helldivers 2

    Pas d'ordre précis, les jeux sont trop différents et le plaisir aussi très différent.
    51love posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:11 PM
    En solo sortis cette année :

    1. Black Myth Wukong et Satisfactory
    3. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
    4. Astrobot
    5. Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree


    J'ai des jeux pas encore fait qui pourraient s'incruster mais mon top 3 je le pense intouchable.
    madd posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:12 PM
    1.Wukong.
    2. Soul Reaver 1 et 2 Remastered.
    3. Les mods de Doom 1 et 2 sur console.
    4. Silent Hill 2
    5.Astrobot
    osiris67 posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:15 PM
    Pas dans l'ordre mais dlc de elden ring, silebt hill 2, dbz sparking zero, space marine 2 et probablement black myth qui sort en boite en decembre.
    e3ologue posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:16 PM
    Je n'ai joué qu'à un seul jeu sorti en 2024: Prince of Persia.
    alnohb posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:21 PM
    Dans le désordre :

    1.Unicorn Overlord
    2.SMT V Vengeance
    3.Rise of the Ronin
    4.Devil Blade Reboot

    Pas de 5 pour l'instant.
    cladstrife59 posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:36 PM
    1 Metaphor re Fantazio
    2 Space Marine 2
    3 FF7 Rebirth
    4 Persona 3 Reload
    5 Helldivers 2
    tylercross posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:37 PM
    FF vii Rebirth
    Astro bot
    Minishoot adventure
    Neva
    Prince of persia TLC
    yanssou posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:40 PM
    Persona 3 reload
    Neva
    Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

    Que 3 cette année pour l'instant , je vais pouvoir faire yakuza gaiden et yakuza 8 , je pense qu'ils seront facile dans mon top.

    almightybhunivelze J'ai pu voir le premier épisode de la série et c'est un ratage complet , Kiwami 1 et 2 sont moins bon que le Zero , c'est pour moi le meilleur.
    weslloyd1 posted the 10/29/2024 at 06:55 PM
    Sans ordre particulier :
    -Elden Ring SOTE
    -Stellar Blade
    -Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
    -Astrobot
    -Unicorn Overlord
    -Metaphor ReFantazio
    -Balatro
    -Ace Attorney Investigations
    -Master Detective Archives Plus Rain Code (même si je l'avais fait sur Switch)
    -Paper Mario et la porte millénaire
    -Persona 3 Reload
    Et peut être que j'en oublie. Est-ce que c'est encore un top 5 ? :')
    leonsilverburg posted the 10/29/2024 at 07:02 PM
    1) FFVII Rebirth
    2) Metaphor
    3) Yakuza 8
    4) Eiyuden Chronicles
    5) Zelda Echos Of Winsdom

    J'attaque bientôt Astro Bot qui va vraisemblablement intégrer le top 5
    squall06 posted the 10/29/2024 at 07:05 PM
    1 Astro Bot
    2 Cod BO6
    3 DB Sparking Zero
    4 FF7 Rebirth

    Le 5eme sera certainement Stalker 2 ou Indiana Jones
    jamrock posted the 10/29/2024 at 07:14 PM
    1 black myth wukong

    2 Space marine 2

    3 Metaphor ReFantazio

    4 Shadow of the Erdtree

    5 Dragon's Dogma 2

    6 Balatro
    wadewilson posted the 10/29/2024 at 07:23 PM
    Putain c'est chaud mais j'aurais du mal a faire un top 5 j'ai trop de retard
    tynokarts posted the 10/29/2024 at 07:29 PM
    J’ai trop de retard aussi sauf si je teste les démos sur le psn.
    snave posted the 10/29/2024 at 08:14 PM
    1 FF7 Rebirth
    2 Black Myth Wukong
    3 Metaphor Refantazi
    4 Sparking Zero
    5 Silent Hill 2 Remake
    dalbog posted the 10/29/2024 at 08:58 PM
    -Astro Bot
    -Silent Hill 2
    -Unicord Overlord
    -Stellar Blade
    -FF7 Rebirth
