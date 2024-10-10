profile
Gros report pour Football Manager 2025
Initialement prévu en Octobre puis reporté à Novembre, le nouvel épisode de la simulation de gestion footballistique ne verra le jour qu'en Mars de l'année prochaine.


Football Manager - https://x.com/FootballManager/status/1844377892303798752
    posted the 10/10/2024 at 04:50 PM by jaune
    comments (1)
    kenpokan posted the 10/10/2024 at 05:09 PM
    Autant faire une mise à jour du 24 et sortir direct le 26 en début de saison prochaine.
