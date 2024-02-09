profile
Atelier Yumia
Likers
name : Atelier Yumia
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Gust
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
guiguif
Likes
Likers
guiguif
articles : 6258
visites since opening : 10625471
guiguif > blog
Atelier Yumia: Nouveau trailer, images et arts
Nouveau trailer pour Atelier Yumia qui sortira debut 2025 partout et en français































Il en fallait bien
    posted the 09/02/2024 at 01:19 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    newtechnix posted the 09/02/2024 at 01:43 PM
    l'effet inflation:

    8 580 Yens Ps4/Switch/Xbox One
    9 680 Yens Ps5/Xbox Series/Steam
    testament posted the 09/02/2024 at 01:44 PM
    oh nice, ça vaut peut être pas les cuissots de ryza mais la moto c'est un argument
    raioh posted the 09/02/2024 at 01:48 PM
    Newtechnix : C'est surtout l'effet Gust
    Eux et Atlus, c'est vraiment les apple du JV japonais
    lapala posted the 09/02/2024 at 01:51 PM
    1min45 Sa sent un system de combat a la Ryza

    Par contre pour tout le reste vivement

    testament Moi je préfère Yumia à Ryza malgré cuissots de celle-ci
    guiguif posted the 09/02/2024 at 01:54 PM
    Le chara design etait OK jusqu’à ce qu'arrive la meuf lapin bleue
    raioh posted the 09/02/2024 at 02:00 PM
    https://i.4cdn.org/v/1725282103296801.webm
    Atelier Yumia: Echoes of Wisdom
