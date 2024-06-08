profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
xrkmx > blog
Aero GPX est dispo !
On a enfin notre F-Zero HD ! Vue que Nintendo ne veut pas le faire... Aero GPX est disponible en accès anticipé sur Steam à 16€ et c'est une dinguerie.
Steam - https://store.steampowered.com/app/2160360/Aero_GPX/
    posted the 08/06/2024 at 03:30 PM by xrkmx
