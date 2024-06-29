profile
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
oniclem
8
Likes
Likers
oniclem
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 80
visites since opening : 104735
oniclem > blog
Selfloss : un superbe jeu d'exploration
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui je vous partage la toute dernière découverte : Selfloss. Il s'agit de la démo disponible sur PS5 et PC.
Je vous laisse découvrir ça en vidéo

Oniclem's - https://www.youtube.com/@Oniclems
    tags : demo gameplay aventure selfloss
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    destati, kajungoogo0
    posted the 06/29/2024 at 11:30 AM by oniclem
    comments (1)
    destati posted the 06/29/2024 at 01:29 PM
    Belle petite découverte ! Puis je suis allé voir le reste de tes vidéos, tu montres des jeux indé vraiment sympa ! Un like et un abo en plus !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo