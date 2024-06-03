profile
nicolasgourry > blog
Nintendo Switch Online : 14 jours gratuit


Utilise le bouton de demande pour obtenir le code jusqu'au 17 Mars.
Saisissit ce code dans le Nintendo eShop sur ta Switch ou sur bureau avant la fin de la période de validité (20 Mars).

https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/67b5be84eecc3079

PS : Attention, n'oubliez de cocher ou décocher pour arrêter la période ou pas après les 14 Jours.
    posted the 03/06/2024 at 12:45 PM by nicolasgourry
