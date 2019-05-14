profile
A Plague Tale : Innocence
10
Likers
name : A Plague Tale : Innocence
platform : PC
editor : Focus Entertainment
developer : Asobo Studio
genre : Infiltration
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/14/2019
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
all
A Plague Tale : Innocence offert sur l’Epic Games Store



Attention il est offert sur une seule journée.
L'offre s’arrête demain à 17H

https://store.epicgames.com/fr/p/a-plague-tale-innocence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjIb9dQgUF0
    posted the 01/03/2024 at 08:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    defcon5 posted the 01/03/2024 at 08:38 PM
    Pris. Pas certain d'y jouer, cependant, ce n'est pas mon style de jeu.
    tokito posted the 01/03/2024 at 10:32 PM
    Ambiance au top, très beau graphismes, bonne OST, gameplay moyen et redondant mais ça vaut le coup.
