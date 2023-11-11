profile
all
[Netflix] Yu Yu Hakusho: Trailer de la serie live
Voila le premier trailer de l'adaptation Netflix de Yu Yu Hakusho de Yoshihiro Togashi (Hunter X Hunter)




Bon sinon la serie originale est dispo en Blu-Ray depuis un an

    posted the 11/10/2023 at 11:58 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    kraken posted the 11/11/2023 at 12:16 AM
    Ça à l'air tellement cheap....
    kikoo31 posted the 11/11/2023 at 01:16 AM
    deathegg posted the 11/11/2023 at 02:46 AM
    ca a l'air tellement rincé....
    newtechnix posted the 11/11/2023 at 03:12 AM
    Je passe mon tour...y'a des trucs
