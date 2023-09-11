profile
[Netflix] Super Mario Bros, le film / Date


Pour les familles qui vont un peu trop fort sur Mario Kart pendant les vacances, The Super Mario Bros. Movie sera sur Netflix pour aider à la guérison. 3 décembre !
    posted the 11/09/2023 at 10:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    tripy73 posted the 11/09/2023 at 10:09 PM
    Timing parfait pour un petit film de noël en famille, avec les gamins qui vont demander Super Mario Bros. Wonder ou Mario RPG sous le sapin
    saulgates posted the 11/09/2023 at 10:09 PM
    Au us, rien a voir avec la France
    tripy73 posted the 11/09/2023 at 10:12 PM
    saulgates : oui nous on doit ce taper la chronologie des médias à la con...
    saulgates posted the 11/09/2023 at 10:26 PM
    tripy73 il est dispo au us depuis août en streaming sur peacock, tout comme les gardiens de la galaxy 3 sur Disney +. La france toujours bon dernier
    kali posted the 11/09/2023 at 10:27 PM
    Déjà dispo en Belgique depuis le mois passé
    sephiroth07 posted the 11/09/2023 at 11:39 PM
    tripy73 elle est pourtant si utile et importante


    Pour le film, j'ai beau être grand fan de Mario, je n'ai même pas envie de le revoir un jour pour l'instant après l'avoir vu au ciné
    tripy73 posted the 11/10/2023 at 12:21 AM
    saulgates : je ne savais pas qu'il était déjà dispo sur la plateforme que tu cites et dont je viens d'apprendre l'existence grâce à toi

    sephiroth07 : tu es sarcastique ou c'est sérieux ?
    ronan89 posted the 11/10/2023 at 04:55 AM
    Sinon c'est sur MyCanal depuis un moment
    rendan posted the 11/10/2023 at 05:59 AM
    Énorme à mater calé sous la couette bien au chaud avec ma femme
    cliana posted the 11/10/2023 at 08:10 AM
    Le titre devrait être revu étant donné que ca concerne l'Amérique et aucunement nous, c'est assez trompeur. Chez nous il est dispo chez Canal (et donc Mycanal) depuis le 20 Octobre.
    saulgates posted the 11/10/2023 at 09:13 AM
    cliana C'est ça quand on poste 90 % de ses articles a la gloire de nintendo
