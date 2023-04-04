profile
Déjà une version live-action de Vaiana !
Depuis quelques temps Disney sort des version "live-action" de ses classiques, mais jusqu’à présent, il y avait au minimum 20 ans d'écart, là, il n'y a même pas 10 ans !




(le film d'animation est sortie en 2016)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHXB-5woeHw
    posted the 04/04/2023 at 07:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    zekk posted the 04/04/2023 at 07:47 AM
    Encore lui...
    ouken posted the 04/04/2023 at 08:13 AM
