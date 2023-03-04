accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
gonb
articles : 1
1
visites since opening : 457
457
gonb
> blog
Ho la belle manette Starfield...
Petit Leak provenant de Chine...à voir si le design sera retenue pour une mise en vente de cette édition spéciale..Avec le jeu on espère!
https://www.purexbox.com/news/2023/04/starfield-leak-reveals-first-look-at-stunning-new-xbox-controller?fbclid=IwAR1MZtz8TYMqP_LbSv69NfvCHEcKNP8b0yRGHsur9iqt_14rHi5Tl3sSCLU
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/03/2023 at 08:01 PM by gonb
gonb
comments (4)
4
)
jenicris
posted
the 04/03/2023 at 08:03 PM
Confirmé Fake sur Reddit
gonb
posted
the 04/03/2023 at 08:04 PM
Ha ok...dommage elle avait un chouette look...
hanackil
posted
the 04/03/2023 at 08:40 PM
Oui elle est franchement belle pour le coup dommage qu'elle soit pas officielle, j'espère une console dans ces ton pour la sortie du jeu.
lafibre
posted
the 04/03/2023 at 09:38 PM
Vraiment sale.
