gonb > blog
Ho la belle manette Starfield...
Petit Leak provenant de Chine...à voir si le design sera retenue pour une mise en vente de cette édition spéciale..Avec le jeu on espère!



https://www.purexbox.com/news/2023/04/starfield-leak-reveals-first-look-at-stunning-new-xbox-controller?fbclid=IwAR1MZtz8TYMqP_LbSv69NfvCHEcKNP8b0yRGHsur9iqt_14rHi5Tl3sSCLU
    posted the 04/03/2023 at 08:01 PM by gonb
    comments (4)
    jenicris posted the 04/03/2023 at 08:03 PM
    Confirmé Fake sur Reddit
    gonb posted the 04/03/2023 at 08:04 PM
    Ha ok...dommage elle avait un chouette look...
    hanackil posted the 04/03/2023 at 08:40 PM
    Oui elle est franchement belle pour le coup dommage qu'elle soit pas officielle, j'espère une console dans ces ton pour la sortie du jeu.
    lafibre posted the 04/03/2023 at 09:38 PM
    Vraiment sale.
