Prototype - Gameplay sur PS5
Salut tout le monde,

Retour dans le passé sur Prototype pour les premières missions du jeu

https://youtu.be/lsQnbJKsA0Y
    faucheurvdf
    posted the 03/06/2023 at 04:16 PM by koopastream
    comments (2)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/06/2023 at 04:28 PM
    Comment j'avais kiffé a l'époque! Il était en concurrence avec l'excellent Infamous 1. Le 2 n'était pas mauvais mais dommage qu'ils ont pas continué.
    koopastream posted the 03/06/2023 at 04:52 PM
    marcelpatulacci Pour le coup j'ai préféré le 2 à l'époque même si le perso était moins charismatique qu'Alex
