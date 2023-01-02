profile
Square Enix
80
Likers
name : Square Enix
official website : http://www.square-enix-europe.com
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4625
visites since opening : 6870317
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[PS4/Switch] Theatrhythm : Final Bar Line / Demo dispo


Date de sortie : 16 Février 2023 (PS4/Switch)


Pour la démo :
-30 chansons et personnages seront disponibles (sur 385 au lancement)

-Tous les personnages peuvent également monter au niveau 30.
-La progression sera transférable au jeu complet.




(version Switch, ça donne une idée du Gameplay
Le jeu est aussi en Français.)
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    nikolastation, olimar59
    posted the 02/01/2023 at 09:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo