Total Overdose - Retour vers le passé - Découverte
Salut tout le monde,

Retour dans le passé toujours sur PS2 avec Total Overdose, je sais pas si c'est un jeu très connu mais je l'avais beaucoup apprécié à l'époque

https://youtu.be/HkaP8H2Yc4c
    posted the 01/08/2023 at 02:35 PM by koopastream
    comments (8)
    ostream posted the 01/08/2023 at 02:53 PM
    Il s'appelait Chili con carnage sur PSP
    ostream posted the 01/08/2023 at 02:56 PM
    Par contre il y a un soucis de proportion d'image sur des vidéos en 4/3 non ?
    rendan posted the 01/08/2023 at 02:56 PM
    Énorme ce jeu Fait à l'époque sur PSP!
    5120x2880 posted the 01/08/2023 at 03:12 PM
    Patch 16:9 pour la version GOG apparemment https://thirteenag.github.io/wfp#tod
    koopastream posted the 01/08/2023 at 03:15 PM
    ostream pour celle la particulièrement, 007 quitte ou double ou nighfire n'ont pas ce soucis
    ostream posted the 01/08/2023 at 03:29 PM
    koopastream si 007 QUITTE OU DOUBLE a ce problème également
    axlenz posted the 01/08/2023 at 03:34 PM
    Un excellent gta-like à la sauce mexicaine!

    El mariiiiiiiiiiiiachii
    axlenz posted the 01/08/2023 at 03:37 PM
    ostream vraiment. On a l'impression qu'il joue sur mobile. C'est désagréable ce petit format
