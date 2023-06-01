accueil
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
koopastream
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 696
696
visites since opening : 464512
464512
koopastream
> blog
007 Quitte ou Double - Retour vers le passé
Salut tout le monde,
On continu aujourd'hui le retour vers l'époque PS2 avec 007 quitte ou double, un épisode que j'avais beaucoup apprécier de mémoire, encore une fois c'est dans ces moments là qu'on se dit que le gameplay de nos jeux actuel à quand même bien évolué ^^
https://youtu.be/IMn5G9kxrDI
posted the 01/06/2023 at 05:03 PM by koopastream
koopastream
comments (4)
4
)
boilo88
posted
the 01/06/2023 at 05:08 PM
J'avais adoré sur gamecube. J'ai encore le générique en-tête malgré toutes ces années
tano77
posted
the 01/06/2023 at 05:20 PM
Avec Quitte ou Double et NightFire, les jeux 007 de cette génération étaient vraiment réussi !
koopastream
posted
the 01/06/2023 at 06:07 PM
tano77
Complètement oui
bigsnake
posted
the 01/06/2023 at 06:39 PM
Pour moi , le meilleur Bond génération ps2/Xbox/Gamecube.
