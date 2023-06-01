Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
koopastream
15
Likes
Likers
koopastream
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 696
visites since opening : 464512
koopastream > blog
007 Quitte ou Double - Retour vers le passé
Salut tout le monde,

On continu aujourd'hui le retour vers l'époque PS2 avec 007 quitte ou double, un épisode que j'avais beaucoup apprécier de mémoire, encore une fois c'est dans ces moments là qu'on se dit que le gameplay de nos jeux actuel à quand même bien évolué ^^

https://youtu.be/IMn5G9kxrDI
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/06/2023 at 05:03 PM by koopastream
    comments (4)
    boilo88 posted the 01/06/2023 at 05:08 PM
    J'avais adoré sur gamecube. J'ai encore le générique en-tête malgré toutes ces années
    tano77 posted the 01/06/2023 at 05:20 PM
    Avec Quitte ou Double et NightFire, les jeux 007 de cette génération étaient vraiment réussi !
    koopastream posted the 01/06/2023 at 06:07 PM
    tano77 Complètement oui
    bigsnake posted the 01/06/2023 at 06:39 PM
    Pour moi , le meilleur Bond génération ps2/Xbox/Gamecube.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo