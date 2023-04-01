profile
[Rappel] PSVR2 / CES2023 Press Conference / 02H00
Les informations que nous connaissons (avant la conférence) :
Le prix du PSVR 2 (599€ ou Bunddle PSVR2 + Le jeu Horizon Call of the Mountain 649€)

La date 22 Février 2023
La liste des jeux de lancement (pour l'instant) :
After The Fall / Cities VR : Enhanced Edition / Cosmonious High / CROSSFIRE : Sierra Squad / The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR / Hello Neighbor VR : Search and Rescue / Jurassic World Aftermath Collection / The Light Brigade / Pistol Whip / Tentacular / Zenith : The Last City / Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition / Altair Breaker / X8 / Kayak VR : Mirage / Moss et Moss : Book II / Resident Evil Village / The Tale of Onogoro / Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat ! / Fantavision 202X

Autres jeux confirmés sans date :
Resident Evil 4 remake / No Man’s Sky / Firewall Ultra / Hubris / Demeo / The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners Chap 2 / ALVO VR / Pavlov VR / Ghostbusters VR / Medieval Dynasty / Bloody Hell Hotel / Do not open / Firmament / Engram / Almong Us VR / Swordman / The Last Worker / Behemoth


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVMcjxW68Bc
    posted the 01/04/2023 at 11:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    hanackil posted the 01/04/2023 at 11:49 PM
    Du coup c'est cette nuit ? En tout cas hâte de voir plus.en espérant du gameplay sur behemoth. Dans un peu plus d'un mois j'aurais le miens
    hanackil posted the 01/04/2023 at 11:50 PM
    D'ailleurs tu n'as pas mis behemoth dans la liste alors que c'est l'un des plus prometteur
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/04/2023 at 11:53 PM
    hanackil j'ai rajouté.
    hanackil posted the 01/04/2023 at 11:53 PM
    nicolasgourry
    furtifdor posted the 01/05/2023 at 01:09 AM
    J'aimerais bien un Avatar et un Sillent Hill VR! ^^
    ravyxxs posted the 01/05/2023 at 01:18 AM
    "Gran Turismo is also about love story..."

    Je dois clairement pas être le seul là lol,ils m'ont perdu direct
    guiguif posted the 01/05/2023 at 01:26 AM
    Jimbo
    hanackil posted the 01/05/2023 at 01:26 AM
    Gt7 en vr
    hanackil posted the 01/05/2023 at 01:33 AM
    Trop deg juste gt7 vr annoncé pour la sortie du casque....
    furtifdor posted the 01/05/2023 at 01:45 AM
    C'est le CES fallait pas s'attendre a un gros focus sur le casque!
    Mais j'espèrais au moins une annonce compatibilité PC dommag, on a aucune vision sur le lancement à long therme et ça me rappel un peu trop la Vita a lepoque...
