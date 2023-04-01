Les informations que nous connaissons (avant la conférence) :
Le prix du PSVR 2 (599€ ou Bunddle PSVR2 + Le jeu Horizon Call of the Mountain 649€)
La date 22 Février 2023
La liste des jeux de lancement (pour l'instant) :
After The Fall / Cities VR : Enhanced Edition / Cosmonious High / CROSSFIRE : Sierra Squad / The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR / Hello Neighbor VR : Search and Rescue / Jurassic World Aftermath Collection / The Light Brigade / Pistol Whip / Tentacular / Zenith : The Last City / Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition / Altair Breaker / X8 / Kayak VR : Mirage / Moss et Moss : Book II / Resident Evil Village / The Tale of Onogoro / Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat ! / Fantavision 202X
Autres jeux confirmés sans date :
Resident Evil 4 remake / No Man’s Sky / Firewall Ultra / Hubris / Demeo / The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners Chap 2 / ALVO VR / Pavlov VR / Ghostbusters VR / Medieval Dynasty / Bloody Hell Hotel / Do not open / Firmament / Engram / Almong Us VR / Swordman / The Last Worker / Behemoth
tags :
posted the 01/04/2023 at 11:45 PM by nicolasgourry
Je dois clairement pas être le seul là lol,ils m'ont perdu direct
Mais j'espèrais au moins une annonce compatibilité PC dommag, on a aucune vision sur le lancement à long therme et ça me rappel un peu trop la Vita a lepoque...