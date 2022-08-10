profile
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
18
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
179
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5598
visites since opening : 8495822
guiguif > blog
all
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Une statue geante de Link
Une statue grandeur nature de Link de The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom est exposée au Japon pour le Nintendo Live 2022 qui se deroule en ce moment.








https://twitter.com/NintendoActu/status/1578655832853585920
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    megadeth, ducknsexe, suzukube, axlenz, coldy, killia
    posted the 10/08/2022 at 06:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    ducknsexe posted the 10/08/2022 at 06:52 PM
    Putin de classe la statuette de link avec sa main maléfique
    suzukube posted the 10/08/2022 at 06:58 PM
    lastmajor posted the 10/08/2022 at 07:03 PM
    C'est quoi le Nintendo Live?
    Sinon la statue déboite. J'ai vu une photo de Sakurai à coté sur Twitter
    ushiro posted the 10/08/2022 at 07:06 PM
    Ah oui…

    Une perfection ici, clairement… Dommage qu'il n'y ait pas Zelda à côté, mais bon, ça doit faire son prix aussi. Magnifique en tout cas.
    wilhelm posted the 10/08/2022 at 07:07 PM
    C'est beau.

    Et surtout ça promet des idées de gameplay.
    cladstrife59 posted the 10/08/2022 at 07:16 PM
    Magnifique et très classe ! Hâte d'en savoir plus sur ce Zelda.
    masharu posted the 10/08/2022 at 07:35 PM
    lastmajor Un event Nintendo au Japon.
    coldy posted the 10/08/2022 at 08:05 PM
    Je serais pas où la mettre, mais dans un musée c'est classe
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo