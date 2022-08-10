profile
Nintendo
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
"s'envoyer en l'air" avec Nintendo !


La voix et la musique de la publicité
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbLKmVIJRYs
    legato
    posted the 10/08/2022 at 12:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    legato posted the 10/08/2022 at 12:38 PM
    Pulotwings64 une claque à l'époque et il a toujours de beaux restes aujourd'hui.
    e3ologue posted the 10/08/2022 at 12:52 PM
    J'avoue hier j'ai eu la même réaction, j'étais pas prêt
    gonzales posted the 10/08/2022 at 01:04 PM
    C'est la musique du jeu, une bonne musque d'ailleurs,Birdman
    gonzales posted the 10/08/2022 at 01:09 PM
    Ah mais c'est vraiment une belle composition en plus je me rappelai plus.
