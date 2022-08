Switch

Splatoon 2: 13.13 million units

Super Mario 3D All-Stars 9.07 million units

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: 8.85 million units

Super Mario Maker 2: 7.89 million units

The Legend Zelda: Link’s Awakening: 6.08 million units

Mario Tennis Aces: 4.28 million units (+620 000 units since December 2020)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: 4.12 million units (+700 000 units since December 2020)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics: 4.00 million units

Kirby Stars Allies: 3.98 million units (+560 000 units since December 2020)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses: 3.82 million units (+420 000 units since December 2020)

1-2-Switch: 3.63 million units (+180 000 units since December 2020)

Paper Mario: Origami King: 3.34 million units

Yoshi’s Crafted World: 3.01 million units (+450 000 units since December 2020)

Arms: 2.66 million units (+100 000 units since December 2020)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: 2.44 million units (+270 000 units since December 2020)

Mario Golf: Super Rush 2.26 million units

Pikmin 3 Deluxe: 2.23 million units

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker: 2.13 million units (+360 000 units since December 2020)

Octopath Traveler (excluding Japan): 1.90 million units

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX: 1.89 million units (+290 000 units since December 2020)

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition: 1.68 million units

Miitopia: 1.63 million units

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set / Luigi Set: 1.58 million units

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order: 1.50 million units (+190 000 units since December 2020)

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit: 1.42 million units

Astral Chain: 1.28 million units (+70 000 units since December 2020)

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain: 1.28 million units

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch 1.20 million units (+150 000 units since December 2020)

Bayonetta 2: 1.04 million units



Japan-only



Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 10.07 million units

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: 6.17 million units

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 5.66 million units

Pokémon Sword and Shield: 5.56 million units

Splatoon 2: 5.03 million units

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: 3.79 million units

Ring Fit Adventure: 3.61 million units

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 2.92 million units (

Super Mario Odyssey: 2.81 million units

Super Mario Party: 2.74 million units

Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee!: 2.18 million units

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics: 1.60 million units

Super Mario Maker 2: 1.59 million units

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: 1.45 million units

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury:1.40 million units

Kirby Star Allies: 1.20 million units

Mario Party Superstars: 1.13 million units

Luigi Mansion 3: 1.09 million units



Worldwide

Dragonball Fighter Z: 2.01 million units

Dragonball Xenoverse 2: 1.55 million units

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy: 1.26 million units



3DS

Worldwide

Luigi’s Mansion 2/Dark Moon: 6.47 million units (+30 000 units since December 2020)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D: 6.40 million units (+60 000 units since December 2020)

Nintendogs + cats: 4.68 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds: 4.24 million units (+30 000 units since December 2020)

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS: 3.79 million units (+30 000 units since December 2020)

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D: 3.43 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright/Conquest: 3.05 million units (+20 000 units since December 2020)

Mario Party: Island Tour: 2.95 million units (+20 000 units since December 2020)

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D: 2.93 million units (+20 000 units since December 2020)

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Bros.: 2.68 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

Kirby Triple Deluxe: 2.65 million units (+20 000 units since December 2020)

Fire Emblem Awakening: 2.35 million units (+20 000 units since December 2020)

Yoshi’s New Island: 2.05 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

Kirby: Planet Robobot: 1.61 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

Mario Tennis Open: 1.58 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

Miitopia: 1.22 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam: 1.08 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

Star Fox 64 3D: 1.06 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

Rhythm Heaven Megamix: 1.02 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

Nintendo presents: New Style Boutique 2 – Fashion Forward: 1.00 million units



Japan-only

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire: 3.47 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)

Pokémon Ultra Moon and Ultra Sun: 2.72 million units

Tomodachi Life: 2.23 million units (+10 000 units since December 2020)



Nintendo 3DS (third-party)

YO-KAI WATCH 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters: 6.17 million units

YO-KAI WATCH BUSTERS White Dog Squad / Red Dog Squad: 2.29 million units

YO-KAI WATCH 3: Sushi / Tempra / Sukiyaki: 2.17million units

YO-KAI WATCH: 1.48 million units

Monster Hunter Generations: 3.30 million units

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate: 2.70 million units

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate: 1.80 million units

Monster Hunter 3G: 1.20 million units