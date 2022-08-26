profile
Jeux Vidéo
mafacenligne > blog
Unreal Engine 5 : Broadleaf Forest
Bonne balade dans les bois !

    posted the 08/26/2022 at 06:54 AM by mafacenligne
    comments (2)
    krusty79 posted the 08/26/2022 at 07:04 AM
    Mignon mais comme toutes les démos techniques, ca ne sert pas a grand chose...
    mafacenligne posted the 08/26/2022 at 08:02 AM
    Krusty79 assez d'accord avec toi ,ça sert à imaginer la gen suivante !

    Sinon c'est l' IA qui devrait étre amélioré et les fps !
    pour ma part j'attend .
    - The Callisto Protocol
    - Starflied
    - The Lost Wild
