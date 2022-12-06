profile
Team Cherry
0
Likers
name : Team Cherry
profile
nicolasgourry
126
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4338
visites since opening : 6221932
nicolasgourry > blog
Hollow Knight : Silksong par rapport à la date de sortie


-Everything you’re seeing today is playable over the next 12 months
-So you’re telling me Silksong is out within the next 12 months
-That's exactly what we said.
Twitter

Nous pouvons donc penser que le jeu sortira d'ici juin 2023
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/12/2022 at 09:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    sora78 posted the 06/12/2022 at 10:22 PM
    Rien n’empêche un report en dehors de cette date.
    bennj posted the 06/12/2022 at 10:24 PM
    C'est surtout pas le développeur qui répond mais CM de Xbox. Le mec il en sait rien, il ne fait que répéter le plan de com qu'on lui a donné.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo