Splatoon 3
2
Likers
name : Splatoon 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Splatoon 3 / Date de sortie




Bonus : Par rapport à Splatoon 2


Site de Nintendo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nghUldhFJc
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    olimar59
    posted the 04/22/2022 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    masharu posted the 04/22/2022 at 01:08 PM
    Et le DLC Octo Expension de Splatoon 2 disponible librement pour ceux qui ont l'abonnement NSO+ .
    giru posted the 04/22/2022 at 01:13 PM
    Ils ont donc inversés Splatoon et Xenoblade. Mais c'est bien, Splatoon arrive quand même à l'été 2022 comme annoncé

    Vivement, j'ai surtout hâte de voir si le mode solo aura quelque chose de plus travaillé à proposer.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/22/2022 at 01:25 PM
    Zekk ça t'intéressait pas ce jeu ?
    thor posted the 04/22/2022 at 01:25 PM
    Je vais le poncer comme j'ai poncé le 2 en son temps. J'aurais juste aimé qu'il sorte genre en aout. La date est un peu surprenante du coup.
