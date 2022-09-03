accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Bandai Namco Games
official website :
http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
[Multi] JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure : All Star Battle R / Trailer
Éditeur : Bandai Namco
Développeur : CyberConnect2
Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : Automne 2022
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All Star Battle est à la base une exclusivité PS3.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsAx6uYdpRc
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
killia
,
calite
posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
9
)
guiguif
posted
the 03/09/2022 at 11:02 PM
la version PS3 qui va se prendre une petite decote
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 03/09/2022 at 11:02 PM
J'ai twerké pendant le trailer.
(day one !!!!!)
fan2jeux
posted
the 03/09/2022 at 11:05 PM
je dis oui
killia
posted
the 03/09/2022 at 11:05 PM
Le trailer
j'ai eu un orgasme
calite
posted
the 03/09/2022 at 11:06 PM
Il sort sur PC !!!!
draer
posted
the 03/09/2022 at 11:10 PM
J'ai pas fait le jeu de base, c'est parfait.
D'ailleurs on dirait qu'ils ont refait le doublage pour coller avec celui des dernières parties adaptées en animé, ça tue.
nobleswan
posted
the 03/09/2022 at 11:18 PM
Sur Xbox cooooool
Je vais me défouler avec mon Kakyoin
hyoga57
posted
the 03/09/2022 at 11:22 PM
Le day-one dépendra du prix. Mais dans tous les cas, ce sera sur PS4 pour ma part.
jaysennnin
posted
the 03/09/2022 at 11:29 PM
bon ben y'a dio brando donc le jeu est goty
Je vais me défouler avec mon Kakyoin