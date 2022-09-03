profile
Bandai Namco Games
name : Bandai Namco Games
official website : http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Multi] JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure : All Star Battle R / Trailer


Éditeur : Bandai Namco
Développeur : CyberConnect2
Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : Automne 2022

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All Star Battle est à la base une exclusivité PS3.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsAx6uYdpRc
    posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    guiguif posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:02 PM
    la version PS3 qui va se prendre une petite decote
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:02 PM
    J'ai twerké pendant le trailer.
    (day one !!!!!)
    fan2jeux posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:05 PM
    je dis oui
    killia posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:05 PM
    Le trailer j'ai eu un orgasme
    calite posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:06 PM
    Il sort sur PC !!!!
    draer posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:10 PM
    J'ai pas fait le jeu de base, c'est parfait. D'ailleurs on dirait qu'ils ont refait le doublage pour coller avec celui des dernières parties adaptées en animé, ça tue.
    nobleswan posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:18 PM
    Sur Xbox cooooool
    Je vais me défouler avec mon Kakyoin
    hyoga57 posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:22 PM
    Le day-one dépendra du prix. Mais dans tous les cas, ce sera sur PS4 pour ma part.
    jaysennnin posted the 03/09/2022 at 11:29 PM
    bon ben y'a dio brando donc le jeu est goty
