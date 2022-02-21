accueil
leonr4
name :
Street Fighter 6
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Street Fighters 6: Le logo ne vous fait pas penser a un truc ?
Meme pas un petit peu ?
La ptite douille made in Capcom en vue
(source Antistar de JVC)
https://twitter.com/Antistar/status/1495674144523960320
posted the 02/21/2022 at 10:57 AM by
guiguif
comments (
17
)
sussudio
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 10:59 AM
Les jeux de 2020 c'est NFT+micro-services à gogo
Bon je branche mes consoles rétro, marre de ce monde gangrené par ce capitalisme sauvage et inhumain
leonr4
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 10:59 AM
https://i.imgur.com/MXJ7CEj.png
guiguif
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:00 AM
leonr4
ah ouais ils sont allé le chercher loin
slad
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:01 AM
Ca me fait surtout penser à MG
https://lezebre.lu/images/detailed/20/MG_logo.png
linkstar
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:02 AM
Plus on parle des NFT, moins je comprends l'intérêt. Si quelqu'un peut éclairer ma lanterne sur ce sujet.
playstation2008
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:02 AM
leonr4
chaud
altendorf
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:05 AM
Ah non mais non
famimax
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:05 AM
Que ça soit le logo ou même la typo ça laisse présager d'une DA que je vais trouver merdique... Mais bon j'extrapole et je me trompe peut être
killia
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:28 AM
linkstar
https://youtu.be/NA2xEYtxgYE
P'tite video vulgarisant bien le principe de Iconoclaste
ravyxxs
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:28 AM
Le logo est moche,j'espère qu'ils vont le changer.
yanissou
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:28 AM
leonr4
altendorf
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:30 AM
ravyxxs
c’est rare les changements de logo après un premier reveal non ?
leonr4
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:34 AM
Remarque ils ont abandonné les chiffres romains, je me demande si c'est une sorte de rupture avec les anciens street.
balf
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:37 AM
Le plus étonnant, c'est la place du chiffre 6 et c'est petit en plus, bizarre pour un épisode canonique
yukilin
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:49 AM
guiguif
: Tu ne serais pas en train de regarder Lestream toi?
cladstrife59
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:51 AM
Franchement pas top ce logo.
heracles
posted
the 02/21/2022 at 11:52 AM
à vomir
Franchement pas top ce logo.