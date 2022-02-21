profile
Street Fighter 6
name : Street Fighter 6
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Street Fighters 6: Le logo ne vous fait pas penser a un truc ?
Meme pas un petit peu ?
La ptite douille made in Capcom en vue




(source Antistar de JVC)
https://twitter.com/Antistar/status/1495674144523960320
    posted the 02/21/2022 at 10:57 AM by guiguif
    comments (17)
    sussudio posted the 02/21/2022 at 10:59 AM
    Les jeux de 2020 c'est NFT+micro-services à gogo Bon je branche mes consoles rétro, marre de ce monde gangrené par ce capitalisme sauvage et inhumain
    leonr4 posted the 02/21/2022 at 10:59 AM
    https://i.imgur.com/MXJ7CEj.png
    guiguif posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:00 AM
    leonr4 ah ouais ils sont allé le chercher loin
    slad posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:01 AM
    Ca me fait surtout penser à MG https://lezebre.lu/images/detailed/20/MG_logo.png
    linkstar posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:02 AM
    Plus on parle des NFT, moins je comprends l'intérêt. Si quelqu'un peut éclairer ma lanterne sur ce sujet.
    playstation2008 posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:02 AM
    leonr4 chaud
    altendorf posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:05 AM
    Ah non mais non
    famimax posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:05 AM
    Que ça soit le logo ou même la typo ça laisse présager d'une DA que je vais trouver merdique... Mais bon j'extrapole et je me trompe peut être
    killia posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:28 AM
    linkstar https://youtu.be/NA2xEYtxgYE

    P'tite video vulgarisant bien le principe de Iconoclaste
    ravyxxs posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:28 AM
    Le logo est moche,j'espère qu'ils vont le changer.
    yanissou posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:28 AM
    leonr4
    altendorf posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:30 AM
    ravyxxs c’est rare les changements de logo après un premier reveal non ?
    leonr4 posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:34 AM
    Remarque ils ont abandonné les chiffres romains, je me demande si c'est une sorte de rupture avec les anciens street.
    balf posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:37 AM
    Le plus étonnant, c'est la place du chiffre 6 et c'est petit en plus, bizarre pour un épisode canonique
    yukilin posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:49 AM
    guiguif : Tu ne serais pas en train de regarder Lestream toi?
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:51 AM

    Franchement pas top ce logo.
    heracles posted the 02/21/2022 at 11:52 AM
    à vomir
