profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
dyson85
0
Like
Likers
dyson85
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16
visites since opening : 28900
dyson85 > blog
Serie x dispo
Bonsoir,je suis allé faire un tour chez micromania gennevilliers et ils ont des series x.
Bonne soiree.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    hebuspsa
    posted the 12/16/2021 at 08:47 PM by dyson85
    comments (4)
    sunlightize posted the 12/16/2021 at 08:49 PM
    Des Series X soit en pack de 750 balles avec des accessoires osef et des jeux osef, c'est ça ou en All Access ?
    dyson85 posted the 12/16/2021 at 09:05 PM
    La console avec une manette 499 euros.
    hebuspsa posted the 12/16/2021 at 09:07 PM
    Je vais conseiller ma femme de faire le tour des Micromania…
    shambala93 posted the 12/16/2021 at 09:31 PM
    Faut avoir envie d’aller à Gennevilliers
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo