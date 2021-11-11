profile
Twitch dispo (gratuitement) sur Switch
/

Taille : 31.0Mo


Site de Nintendo
    posted the 11/11/2021 at 05:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    masharu posted the 11/11/2021 at 05:40 PM
    Haha enfin
    kidicarus posted the 11/11/2021 at 05:45 PM
    Nous on veut Netflix ou disney+
    e3ologue posted the 11/11/2021 at 05:50 PM
    l'appli est classée PEGI MGS
    apejy posted the 11/11/2021 at 05:57 PM
    Encore heureux que c'est gratuit
    victornewman posted the 11/11/2021 at 05:59 PM
    apejy
    sylphide posted the 11/11/2021 at 06:01 PM
    Mon neveu de 9ans qui a 400h sur Youtube avec sa switch ... faut pas qu'il découvre Twitch, parce qu'y a des streameuses que je nommerai pas voila tout est dit !!
    sanj posted the 11/11/2021 at 06:19 PM
    Une bonne chose.
    fan2jeux posted the 11/11/2021 at 06:48 PM
    J adore le mot gratuitement dans le titre.
    En effet, il faut le souligner
    hyoga57 posted the 11/11/2021 at 06:49 PM
    Nicolasgourry Je ne peux plus répondre aux MP, j'ai une page blanche.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/11/2021 at 06:49 PM
    hyoga57 C'était pour cette info
    https://www.gematsu.com/2021/11/raiden-iv-x-mikado-remix-coming-to-ps5-ps4-on-february-24-2022-in-japan
