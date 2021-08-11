profile
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Franck Olivier est décédé


Toute une génération connait ses deux génériques.






https://www.bfmtv.com/people/series/mort-de-franck-olivier-chanteur-des-generiques-des-series-astro-le-petit-robot-et-albator-84_AN-202111080456.html
    posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    suzukube posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:48 PM
    shinz0 posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:51 PM
    Repose en paix
    idd posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:51 PM
    RIP :/
    bogsnake posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:53 PM
    kakazu posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:54 PM
    Quelle tristesse François Corbier, Ariane ,Claude Lombar et maintenant Franck. Tous les interprètes des génériques partent
    altendorf posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:54 PM
    RIP.
    idd posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:55 PM
    version plus récente https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nO2ge4VWqXY /> c'est un medley, allez jusqu'au bout !
    mercure7 posted the 11/08/2021 at 08:03 PM
    jamrock posted the 11/08/2021 at 08:09 PM
    Ses génériques étaient sublimes , repose en paix Franck Olivier
    wickette posted the 11/08/2021 at 08:10 PM
    RIP...
    godson posted the 11/08/2021 at 08:14 PM
    REP
