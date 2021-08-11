profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
lamap
6
Likes
Likers
lamap
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 47
visites since opening : 86506
lamap > blog
Lies of P: Alpha Gameplay Teaser

Meilleur qu'Elden Ring.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    mwaka971
    posted the 11/08/2021 at 06:42 PM by lamap
    comments (6)
    mwaka971 posted the 11/08/2021 at 06:48 PM
    Ça a l'air cool, à voir le produit final
    bladagun posted the 11/08/2021 at 06:58 PM
    Oh
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:11 PM
    J'allais le mettre dans la soirée, ça à l'air pas mal
    ravyxxs posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:22 PM
    Ce qui m'énerve dans cette industrie,c'est leur façon parfois de copier les autres...mais genre une copie tellement proche,que le prof de classe au final,demande la copie de l'autre à la base de tout ça....ici Bloodborne.

    C'est cool hein,c'est beau,mais bordel,j'ai l'impression de voir un skin tout simplement
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/08/2021 at 08:20 PM
    Bloodborne + steelrising
    neetsen posted the 11/08/2021 at 08:29 PM
    Voilà qui semble très prometteur ! Ça me fait bien plus envie que Elden Ring en tous cas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo