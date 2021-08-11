profile
Shin Megami Tensei V
name : Shin Megami Tensei V
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Shin Megami Tensei V / B.A. de l'ordre et du chaos




Gamekyo / Quelques tests
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcuasFhgi-0
    olimar59, kidicarus
    posted the 11/08/2021 at 06:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kidicarus posted the 11/08/2021 at 06:40 PM
    Plus je le vois plus il me plaît.
    derno posted the 11/08/2021 at 07:37 PM
    je n'ai rien regardé depuis le deuxième trailer de de l'E3....je suis pur et vierge pour vendredi...le sacrifice parfait
