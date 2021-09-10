profile
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
name : Kirby and the Forgotten Land
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
(Titre FR : Kirby et le monde oublié)

(Titre FR : Kirby et le monde oublié)

Si vous avez loupé le trailer de l'annonce.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-RxaJTy5zs
    posted the 10/09/2021 at 06:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    metroidvania posted the 10/09/2021 at 06:57 PM
    Kirby the last of them
    ducknsexe posted the 10/09/2021 at 07:06 PM
    Jaquette simple
    gonzales posted the 10/09/2021 at 07:15 PM
    Ca a l'air violent
