nicolasgourry > blog
L'histoire de la série Metroid en 2D


1988 / Metroid / NES
1992 / Metroid II : Return of Samus / NES
1994 / Super Metroid / SNES
2002 / Metroid : Fusion / GBA
2021 / Metroid Dread / Switch


Bonus : REMAKE
1988 / Metroid / NES VS 2004 / Metroid : Zero Mission / GBA


1992 / Metroid II : Return of Samus / NES VS 2017 / Metroid : Samus Returns / 3DS


PS : Votre épisode Metroid 2D préféré (pour l'instant) ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBJRgJQ6JKU
    posted the 10/08/2021 at 12:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    testament posted the 10/08/2021 at 01:07 PM
    Votre épisode Metroid 2D préféré (pour l'instant) ?

    1) Super Metroid
    2) Zero Mission
    3) Fusion
    cliana posted the 10/08/2021 at 01:09 PM
    Pareil
    5120x2880 posted the 10/08/2021 at 01:14 PM
    AM2R, Zero Mission, Super Metroid, Metroid Fusion.
    giru posted the 10/08/2021 at 01:41 PM
    1/ Super Metroid
    2/ Metroid Fusion
    3/ Metroid Samus Returns
    4/ Metroid Zero Mission
    5/ Metroid
    6/ Metroid II

    Je sais pas encore où Dread va se placer, mais il a l'air bien parti pour prendre la 3ème position.
