profile
Tokyo Game Show
3
Likers
name : Tokyo Game Show
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3969
visites since opening : 5455610
nicolasgourry > blog
TGS 2021 / Programme 2 Octobre 2021

13H KOEI-TECMO


Dimanche : UbiDay 2021 Online × TGS Special Program (11H)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9C8989aKfg8
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/02/2021 at 09:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    e3ologue posted the 10/02/2021 at 09:32 AM
    Y a déjà un live en cours pour KT

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7eanGs16uo
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/02/2021 at 09:52 AM
    e3ologue Ah ! mais alors c'est quoi le lien que j'ai mis ?
    guiguif posted the 10/02/2021 at 09:53 AM
    je click, je tombe sur des culs, on est bien chez Koei
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo