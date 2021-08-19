profile
Shin Megami Tensei V
name : Shin Megami Tensei V
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Shin Megami Tensei V / Vol 2








Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQzEf7JtU9g
    posted the 08/19/2021 at 07:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    rbz posted the 08/19/2021 at 07:36 AM
    Je vois pas l'intérêt de regarder . Ils ont déjà bien assez spoil avec les derniers trailers.

    On croirait voir la communication duun smash, particulier pour un SMT
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/19/2021 at 07:42 AM
    rbz c'est vrai que nous sommes passé d'aucune communication pendant des années à une communication permanente (chaque jour un nouveau truc dévoilé) en peu de temps et c'est pas fini, il y a un "Vol. 3" en septembre !
    xenofamicom posted the 08/19/2021 at 07:54 AM
    Vivement novembre (j'évite aussi de regarder toutes les vidéos, on va finir par connaitre le jeu avant sa sortie)
    zekk posted the 08/19/2021 at 08:26 AM
    pareil j'évite les vidéos maintenant, convaincu à 100% de la qualité du soft, vivement sa sortie
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 08/19/2021 at 09:48 AM
    ça a l'air tellement énorme dans le bestiaire, l'ambiance mature et couillu.
    Je vais me laisser tenter je crois. Ca fait trop plaisir un JRPG(récent) qui sort du carcan Shonen habituel.
