« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
Shin Megami Tensei V
Nintendo Switch
Atlus
Atlus
RPG
[Switch] Shin Megami Tensei V / Vol 2
Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQzEf7JtU9g
posted the 08/19/2021 at 07:35 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
rbz
posted
the 08/19/2021 at 07:36 AM
Je vois pas l'intérêt de regarder . Ils ont déjà bien assez spoil avec les derniers trailers.
On croirait voir la communication duun smash, particulier pour un SMT
nicolasgourry
posted
the 08/19/2021 at 07:42 AM
rbz
c'est vrai que nous sommes passé d'aucune communication pendant des années à une communication permanente (chaque jour un nouveau truc dévoilé) en peu de temps et c'est pas fini, il y a un "Vol. 3" en septembre !
xenofamicom
posted
the 08/19/2021 at 07:54 AM
Vivement novembre
(j'évite aussi de regarder toutes les vidéos, on va finir par connaitre le jeu avant sa sortie)
zekk
posted
the 08/19/2021 at 08:26 AM
pareil j'évite les vidéos maintenant, convaincu à 100% de la qualité du soft, vivement sa sortie
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 08/19/2021 at 09:48 AM
ça a l'air tellement énorme dans le bestiaire, l'ambiance mature et couillu.
Je vais me laisser tenter je crois. Ca fait trop plaisir un JRPG(récent) qui sort du carcan Shonen habituel.
