6 Juillet: A Plage Tale Innocence (PS5)

6 Juillet: Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Switch, PC)

8 Juillet: Crash Drive 3 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

8 Juillet: Sniper Elite VR (PS4, PC)

9 Juillet: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch, PC)

13 Juillet: Where the Heart Leads (PlayStation)

15 Juillet: Lost at Sea (PS5, XS, PX)

15 Juillet: Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game (Xbox)

16 Juillet: F1 2021 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

16 Juillet: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch)

20 Juillet: Akiba's Trip Plus (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

20 Juillet: Death's Door (Xbox, PC)

20 Juillet: Cris Tales (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

21 Juillet: Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (Switch)

27 Juillet: Microsoft Flight Simulator (XS)

27 Juillet: NEO : The World Ends With You (PS4, Switch, PC)

27 Juillet: Samurai Warriors 5 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

27 Juillet: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (PS4, Switch, PC)

27 Juillet: Tribes of Midgard (PlayStation, PC)

28 Juillet: Chernobylite (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

28 Juillet: NieR Re[in]carnation (Mobile)

28 Juillet: Unbound : Worlds Apart (PC)

29 Juillet: Blaster Master Zero (PS4, Switch, PC)

29 Juillet: Eldest Souls (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

29 Juillet: Fuga: Melodies of Steel (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

29 Juillet: The Ascent (Xbox, PC)

Juillet: Little Devil Inside (PS5)

Juillet: Pokemon Unite (Switch, Mobile)

Juillet: Resident Evil Re:Verse (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties vidéoludiques du mois de Juillet.