articles : 312
visites since opening : 507861
Sorties JV Juillet 2021
Sorties

Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties vidéoludiques du mois de Juillet.

6 Juillet: A Plage Tale Innocence (PS5)



6 Juillet: Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Switch, PC)



8 Juillet: Crash Drive 3 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



8 Juillet: Sniper Elite VR (PS4, PC)



9 Juillet: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch, PC)



13 Juillet: Where the Heart Leads (PlayStation)



15 Juillet: Lost at Sea (PS5, XS, PX)



15 Juillet: Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game (Xbox)



16 Juillet: F1 2021 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



16 Juillet: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch)



20 Juillet: Akiba's Trip Plus (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



20 Juillet: Death's Door (Xbox, PC)



20 Juillet: Cris Tales (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



21 Juillet: Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (Switch)



27 Juillet: Microsoft Flight Simulator (XS)



27 Juillet: NEO : The World Ends With You (PS4, Switch, PC)



27 Juillet: Samurai Warriors 5 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



27 Juillet: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (PS4, Switch, PC)



27 Juillet: Tribes of Midgard (PlayStation, PC)



28 Juillet: Chernobylite (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



28 Juillet: NieR Re[in]carnation (Mobile)



28 Juillet: Unbound : Worlds Apart (PC)



29 Juillet: Blaster Master Zero (PS4, Switch, PC)



29 Juillet: Eldest Souls (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



29 Juillet: Fuga: Melodies of Steel (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



29 Juillet: The Ascent (Xbox, PC)



Juillet: Little Devil Inside (PS5)



Juillet: Pokemon Unite (Switch, Mobile)



Juillet: Resident Evil Re:Verse (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



Vos attentes ?
niindo64.com - https://niindo64.com/2021/07/01/sorties-juillet-2021/
    tags : sorties jv
    posted the 07/01/2021 at 11:00 AM by nindo64
    comments (7)
    fiveagainstone posted the 07/01/2021 at 11:06 AM
    Beaucoup de j-rpg qui m'intéresse et Great attorney, Fuga, the Ascent qui à l'air cool...il y a du choix.
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/01/2021 at 11:10 AM
    C'est moi ou la fin de juillet c'est l'embouteillage ?
    kratoszeus posted the 07/01/2021 at 11:12 AM
    Tale ps5 et flight pour moi . Et août kena, septembre deathloop .
    micablo posted the 07/01/2021 at 11:18 AM
    Encore un mois ultra solide où j'aurai pas le temps de faire le quart des jeux qui m'intéressent.
    Mais à ce qui parait que c'est une année de merde donc bon...
    serve posted the 07/01/2021 at 11:18 AM
    Monster en Juillet et après j'attend août j'ai déjà preco Kena et Septembre déjà preco Tales et Rider.
    nindo64 posted the 07/01/2021 at 11:32 AM
    nicolasgourry Totalement
    hanackil posted the 07/01/2021 at 11:34 AM
    Chernobilyte pour moi
