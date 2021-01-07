Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties vidéoludiques du mois de Juillet.
6 Juillet: A Plage Tale Innocence (PS5)
6 Juillet: Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Switch, PC)
8 Juillet: Crash Drive 3 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
8 Juillet: Sniper Elite VR (PS4, PC)
9 Juillet: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch, PC)
13 Juillet: Where the Heart Leads (PlayStation)
15 Juillet: Lost at Sea (PS5, XS, PX)
15 Juillet: Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game (Xbox)
16 Juillet: F1 2021 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
16 Juillet: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch)
20 Juillet: Akiba's Trip Plus (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
20 Juillet: Death's Door (Xbox, PC)
20 Juillet: Cris Tales (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
21 Juillet: Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (Switch)
27 Juillet: Microsoft Flight Simulator (XS)
27 Juillet: NEO : The World Ends With You (PS4, Switch, PC)
27 Juillet: Samurai Warriors 5 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
27 Juillet: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (PS4, Switch, PC)
27 Juillet: Tribes of Midgard (PlayStation, PC)
28 Juillet: Chernobylite (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
28 Juillet: NieR Re[in]carnation (Mobile)
28 Juillet: Unbound : Worlds Apart (PC)
29 Juillet: Blaster Master Zero (PS4, Switch, PC)
29 Juillet: Eldest Souls (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
29 Juillet: Fuga: Melodies of Steel (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
29 Juillet: The Ascent (Xbox, PC)
Juillet: Little Devil Inside (PS5)
Juillet: Pokemon Unite (Switch, Mobile)
Juillet: Resident Evil Re:Verse (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
