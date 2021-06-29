profile
Nintendo
159
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
masharu
17
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 365
visites since opening : 640373
masharu > blog
Nintendo - Vitei avait pitch un F-Zero avec une physique réaliste


Vitei le studio dont j'avais déjà parlé plus tôt au sujet de Tank Troopers sur 3DS que Nintendo avait refusé de porter sur Switch, revient dans une nouvelle interview de son PDG Giles Goddard accordée à la chaine YouTube GameXplain. Ce dernier évoque avoir pitch un prototype F-Zero à Nintendo que ces derniers ont dû refuser.

At Vitei, after I’d left Nintendo and started my own company, it was after Steel Diver and Sub Wars. We were trying to think of stuff to do and I thought it would be really cool to have an ultra-realistic F-Zero, still with sort of really cool futuristic graphics, but just really realistic physics. We thought that’d be a really interesting thing to try out.

So we made a demo for the Switch and PC. It was also more to show the capability of our engine. We had a multiplatform engine that was running on 3DS, Switch, PC, whatever, so we just made a demo of some really cool F-Zero cars going around this crazy track, and just hundreds of the cars using AI to sort of race each other. But they’d all have realistic physics, like really ultra, sort of a bit too over-the-top realistic, so the hovering was actually caused by four jets in the bottom sort of adjusting themselves – way too over the top. But it meant that if you killed one of the jets it would end up sinking, and if you killed the other one it’d flip over and all this kind of stuff. And it was just really fun – it was like a sandbox type thing, playing around and seeing what would happen if you caused a crash there and whatever.

Nintendo are very wary about using old IP because it’s such a huge thing for them to do. It’s much easier to go with a new idea, a new IP, than to reuse an old one.

We were stuck in a catch-22 working with Nintendo because we’d say to them, ‘We wanna do this F-Zero game. Can you give us all this money?’ And they’d say, ‘Well you don’t have enough people.’ And I’d say, ‘Well if we had the money we could get the people,” you know. So it was forever this ridiculous catch-22 with them wanting us to make a game, us pitching a game, and then them saying you don’t have enough people. Alright, so what do we do? Do we just find a lump of cash from somewhere, then get the people, then go back to you with the proposal? So it was difficult working with them.


Vitei n'est pas le premier a avoir essayé de développer un nouveau jeu F-Zero. Déjà à l'époque de la Nintendo GameCube, le studio NDcube encore indépendant avant de devenir un first party de Nintendo pour reprendre les Mario Party, avait pitch un jeu F-Zero que Nintendo refusa et qui se retrouvera financé par NEC pour devenir Tube Slider.

Est-ce que Forever Entertainement réussira à décrocher F-Zero ?... Je pense pas, mais pas pour les mêmes raisons .
Nintendo Everything - https://nintendoeverything.com/vitei-founder-pitched-an-ultra-realistic-f-zero-game-but-nintendo-passed-on-it/
    tags : nintendo f-zero switch vitei
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/29/2021 at 03:59 PM by masharu
    comments (12)
    ducknsexe posted the 06/29/2021 at 04:13 PM
    Ouais en somme nintendo ont refuser car vitei voulais une grosse somme d argent pour embauché du personnel pour développer un F-zero réaliste.
    micablo posted the 06/29/2021 at 04:16 PM
    Il a pas l'air doué pour décrypter le dialogue officiel japonais.
    C'était pas une question d'effectif, c'est juste que nintendo a pas voulu mais ya le tatemae et tout ce qui va avec donc ils ont sorti cette excuse.

    Ce genre de négociation est ultra frustrant mais si il a pas compris ça, c'est chaud étant donné sa position et ça laisse une idée (potentiellement erronée) de pourquoi nintendo ne lui a pas donné les rênes.
    stardustx posted the 06/29/2021 at 04:21 PM
    Franchement F-Zero avec une physique réaliste je doute que ça soit une super idée.
    zephon posted the 06/29/2021 at 04:28 PM
    tatemae micablo ?
    suzukube posted the 06/29/2021 at 04:31 PM
    zephon le 建て前 si tu préfères
    wu posted the 06/29/2021 at 04:33 PM
    Si le seul ajout est une physique réaliste, c'était pas la bonne idée pour vendre un jeu qui déjà ne se vend pas beaucoup. Ensuite F-zero est plus un jeu arcade donc physique réaliste...ca ne colle pas forcément.
    micablo posted the 06/29/2021 at 04:49 PM
    zephon En prenant un gros raccourci, c'est une sorte de politesse de façade où on te dit rien franchement mais c'est toute une science qui va avec de sacrées prises de tête
    xenofamicom posted the 06/29/2021 at 04:51 PM
    Je comprend que le nom "F-zero" fait vendre (enfin, on se comprend!), mais si il croit à son idée... pourquoi il ne la développe pas lui-même (et son équipe bien entendu).

    ça me tue vraiment les petits studios qui parlent de vouloir exploiter un truc qui ne leur appartient pas et qui font leur caca nerveux par la suite (ça ne touche pas que Nintendo au passage)

    un jeu F-Zero que Nintendo refusa et qui se retrouvera financé par NEC pour devenir Tube Slider

    AAh, Tube Slider... pas du tout mauvais, j'avais assez apprécié à l'époque.
    birmou posted the 06/29/2021 at 05:07 PM
    xenofamicom

    C'est tellement ça...

    Les mecs chiallent au lieu d'exploiter leurs propres idées si géniales.

    Heureusement que le créateur de Stardew Valley ou celui de Axiom Verge n'ont pas fait leurs ouin ouin pour obtenir les droits d'utiliser des licences tierces et ont bosser sur leurs projets comme des grands.
    gaeon posted the 06/29/2021 at 05:19 PM
    Un F-Zero pourrait être développé par Shi'nen vu leur passif. Moi je rêverais d'un F-zero des grands soirs développé par Nintendo. Regardez les circuits Fzero de MK8 en 200CC, c'est du très lourd

    Seulement voilà on sait très bien que Nintendo ne se casse plus trop la tête avec les vieilles licences qui ne font pas pleuvoir les billets donc faudra voir
    masharu posted the 06/29/2021 at 05:46 PM
    birmou xenofamicom Après c'est un studio créé pour soutenir Nintendo, ils n'ont fait que des jeux édités par Nintendo et n'ont a priori par vocation (peut être maintenant, qui sait XD) à faire de l'indépendant (comme le fait très bien par exemple Good-Feel en ayant cette double casquette indie / second party) ou chercher un autre éditeur. Je peux comprendre que ça peut être chiant quand on te dit "non", à voir s'ils vont changer de politique maintenant.
    akinen posted the 06/29/2021 at 05:50 PM
    Best french title ever
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo