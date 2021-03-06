profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
oniclem
6
Likes
Likers
oniclem
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 43
visites since opening : 46764
oniclem > blog
J'ai rêvé - Redout Space Assault
Holà les gamers !

Aujourd'hui je vous partage ma nouvelle vidéo ! Le rêve s'est déroulé dans l'espace cette fois avec Redout : Space Assault, un shooter spatial de qualité

Amidori - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCTCULLZzH-kLLJzkjBxDtg
    tags : pc assault space switch redout
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    aym
    posted the 06/03/2021 at 02:57 PM by oniclem
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo