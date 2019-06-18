accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
platform :
PC
editor :
505 Games
developer :
Inti Creates
genre :
action-aventure
european release date :
06/18/2019
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
127
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
Une suite pour Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night ?
https://www.digitalbros.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Digital-Bros-FY20-21-Q3-Results-sito-criptato.pdf
posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:15 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
11
)
spazer
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:17 PM
Avec plaisir
altendorf
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:24 PM
Mine de rien Digital Bros gère plutôt bien son activité jeux vidéo
gankutsuou
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:29 PM
Je prends !
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:36 PM
Déwane
En espérant qu'ils apportent un soin particulier aux graphismes (certains passages étaient super ultra moche II)
shido
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:43 PM
je prends direct
randyofmana
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:44 PM
Je me demandais justement quels projets Igarashi avait depuis que Bloodstained était sorti, apparemment voici la réponse
Espérons en effet une suite un peu plus jolie... mais aussi bonne
onimusha
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:55 PM
xenofamicom
Je dirai pas non à une vrai 2D style sotn.
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:55 PM
onimusha
Le pixel'art revient petit à petit à la mode... après il faut être bien entouré, mais clairement ce serait vraiment super une suite en full 2D
drybowser
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:58 PM
Le jeu était vraiment excellent et bien inspiré, très bonne nouvelle d en voir une suite
onimusha
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:59 PM
xenofamicom
Oui comme ici
:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1203630/Record_of_Lodoss_WarDeedlit_in_Wonder_Labyrinth/
misterwhite
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 02:01 PM
J'achete !!
citer un membre
