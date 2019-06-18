profile
Une suite pour Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night ?


https://www.digitalbros.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Digital-Bros-FY20-21-Q3-Results-sito-criptato.pdf
    posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    spazer posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:17 PM
    Avec plaisir
    altendorf posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:24 PM
    Mine de rien Digital Bros gère plutôt bien son activité jeux vidéo
    gankutsuou posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:29 PM
    Je prends !
    xenofamicom posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:36 PM
    Déwane

    En espérant qu'ils apportent un soin particulier aux graphismes (certains passages étaient super ultra moche II)
    shido posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:43 PM
    je prends direct
    randyofmana posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:44 PM
    Je me demandais justement quels projets Igarashi avait depuis que Bloodstained était sorti, apparemment voici la réponse Espérons en effet une suite un peu plus jolie... mais aussi bonne
    onimusha posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:55 PM
    xenofamicom
    Je dirai pas non à une vrai 2D style sotn.
    xenofamicom posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:55 PM
    onimusha Le pixel'art revient petit à petit à la mode... après il faut être bien entouré, mais clairement ce serait vraiment super une suite en full 2D
    drybowser posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:58 PM
    Le jeu était vraiment excellent et bien inspiré, très bonne nouvelle d en voir une suite
    onimusha posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:59 PM
    xenofamicom
    Oui comme ici :

    https://store.steampowered.com/app/1203630/Record_of_Lodoss_WarDeedlit_in_Wonder_Labyrinth/
    misterwhite posted the 05/28/2021 at 02:01 PM
    J'achete !!
