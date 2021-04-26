profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
princenataku
6
Likes
Likers
princenataku
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 37
visites since opening : 39093
princenataku > blog
Screens perso Ghost Of Tsushima


















    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    ninjah, plistter, korou
    posted the 04/26/2021 at 08:28 AM by princenataku
    comments (4)
    kazuya14 posted the 04/26/2021 at 08:31 AM
    sublime ! j'attends la prochaine promo sur le store pour me le choper
    fretide posted the 04/26/2021 at 08:35 AM
    "Plutôt joli"
    ninjah posted the 04/26/2021 at 08:36 AM
    Toujours pas fait, il me botte vraiment, c'est très beau ou du moins, la patte artistiques est vraiment réussie !
    korou posted the 04/26/2021 at 09:06 AM
    Une grosse claque ce jeu. Vraiment une perle.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo