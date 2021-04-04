Traduction : Avec le lancement du Master Collection, y a-t-il une chance de suite ?



Nous verrons comment est la réaction à la Master Collection et en jugerons à partir de là. Si c'est un succès, il y a de fortes chances qu'il y en ait un. Honnêtement, nous n’avons même pas encore de plan, mais nous en parlons souvent avec le personnel. Après le développement de Ninja Gaiden 3 : Razor’s Edge, nous savions ce dont la série avait besoin, nous avons donc une bonne idée de ce que signifie «Ninja Gaiden». La nature des jeux d'action a changé au fil du temps, nous devons donc nous assurer que le jeu évolue avec le temps. Les jeux d’action simples sont également un grand succès en ce moment, et le nombre de personnes qui aiment ces types de jeux augmente également, nous aimerions donc faire un «Ninja Gaiden 4» un jour. Ryu Hayabusa est également très important pour la Team Ninja et je pense que ce jeu est l'occasion de montrer une fois de plus au monde que Ryu Hayabusa est le meilleur ninja du monde.

Au fait, il y a beaucoup de fans qui veulent voir Ryu faire une apparition dans la série Smash Bros.…

Nous attendons l’invitation. (rires)

L'interview vient de famitsu.With the launch of Master Collection’ is there any chance of a sequel ?We’ll see how the reaction to the Master Collection is and judge from there. If it’s a hit, there’s a good chance there will be one. Honestly, we don’t even have a plan yet, but often talk about it with the staff. After the development of Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, we knew what the series needed, so we have a good idea of what ‘Ninja Gaiden’ is about. The nature of action games has changed over time, so we need to make sure that the game evolves with the times. Straight action games are also a big hit these days, and the number of people who enjoy those types of games are also increasing, so we’d love to do a ‘Ninja Gaiden 4’ someday. Ryu Hayabusa is also very important to Team Ninja and I think this game is an opportunity to show the world once again that Ryu Hayabusa is the best ninja in the world.BonusBy the way, there are a lot of fans who want to see Ryu make an appearance in the Smash Bros. series…We’re waiting for the invitation. (laughs)